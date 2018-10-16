5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Oct. 17-23

By

Water Harvest Festival

While everyone else is out harvesting apples and pumpkins, you could be harvesting water. Guess who will make it longer in the zombie apocalypse? You will, you, smarty, you! Soquel Creek Water District, the Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County and Santa Cruz County Parks are hosting an all-day affair on water and water conservation. There’s even a costume contest for those in need for prepping water-based Halloween costumes. Limited parking; biking or public transportation recommended.

INFO: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Soquel Park. 4740 Soquel Drive, Soquel. soquelcreekwater.org/waterharvestfestival. Free.

Art Seen

Jenny Robinson: Structural Anatomies

Jenny Robinson is a highly accomplished printmaker who’s latest show focuses on the anatomy of buildings and structures. Of course, we all see buildings from the outside, but never really know what goes on within the walls, or understand the complex framework behind boats or water towers. Robinson takes aim at the ambiguity in her striking large-scale prints. The show is only on for another week, with an artists reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17.

INFO: Show runs through Friday, Oct. 26. Cabrillo Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 479-6308. Free.

Friday 10/19- Sunday 10/21

The All Joan Show

Veteran local choreographer Cid Pearlman celebrates her longtime collaboration with Joan Jeanrenaud in an evening of three works. It begins with the 10-minute duet Strange Toys, followed by Small Variations—originally a 30-minute sextet, but for this program Pearlman is adapting the work for four female dancers who will be doing the lifting that men originally did. Finally, the evening will conclude with Your Body is Not a Shark, which premiered at ODC Theater in San Francisco in 2013. Four sections of the nine-part whole will be presented in this program. There will be a pre-show talk-back with Jeanrenaud and Pearlman at 7:30 on Saturday, Oct. 20. Photo: Beau Saunders.

INFO: 8 p.m. Motion Pacific, 131 Front St E, Santa Cruz. 457-1616. motionpacific.com. $15-$30.

Friday 10/19- Sunday 10/28

Sleepy Hollow: The Musical

The nights are getting longer and spookier every day, and if there is a perfectly fitting October play, it’s Sleepy Hollow. The guy does, after all, have a pumpkin head. This musical version was written by local sisters Katelyn and Sierra Laird, and promises Broadway-style vocals, choreography, and scenic design to get you in the spooky mood before Halloween.

INFO: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Matthews Theater, Santa Cruz Veterans Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $12-$22.

Saturday 10/20

Apple Tasting at Wilder Ranch

Put down that mushy tasteless Red Delicious this second. It’s apple season, and that brings all of the apple nerds—ahem, growing enthusiasts—out of the woodwork to present this year’s best and brightest varietals. The farmers market is already stocked on all kinds of eating, cooking and baking apples, but Wilder Ranch Harvest Festival apple tasting includes more than 70 varieties, including several not found at the weekly market. We hear pie/jam/tarts may be in order.

INFO: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. 662-2216. mbcrfg.org. $5.