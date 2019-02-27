5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: February 27-March 5

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

Green Fix

Santa Cruz Orchid Society Show and Sale

Aside from being one of the most aesthetically beloved plants, the orchid also has the greatest number of officially documented species at more than 25,000 varieties. Some people dedicate their lives to growing and nurturing different rare types of orchids, from those that look like owls to blooms that resemble monkeys and naked people. No guarantees that those types will be at the Santa Cruz orchid show, but you never know. The show will be judged by the American Orchid Society and feature orchid vendors and demonstrations for those looking to add to their collections. Free admission.

Info: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 2. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Cabrillo College Horticulture Center, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. santacruzorchidsociety.org. Free.

Art Seen

‘Crowns’

This year, UC Santa Cruz’s Theater Arts Department and Cultural Arts and Diversity Resource Center present Crowns, written by Regina Taylor and adapted from Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry’s book Crowns: Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats. Crowns tells the story of Yolanda, a young African-American woman sent to the South after the death of her brother, where she finds herself surrounded by strong, wise women in elaborate hats. This musical explores tradition, history and identity, intermingling theatrical elements of storytelling, iconic fashion and gospel music to create a coming-of-age story full of hattitude.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 3. Theater Arts Main Stage at UCSC, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. tickets.ucsc.edu. $8-$18/$5 parking.

Wednesday 2/27

‘Know Your Rights As An Immigrant’ Workshop

With so much conflicting information around about ICE enforcement and presence, this presentation aims to set the record straight. The event will cover immigrant rights regardless of status, what to do if ICE shows up, and an update on proposed immigration policies. There will also be a DOJ-accredited representative to answer audience questions, and the presentation will be in both English and Spanish.

INFO: 6 p.m. LIve Oak Branch Library, 2380 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzpl.libcal.com. Free.

Friday 3/1- Sunday 3/31

‘The Fusion of Art and Physics’

Some think of arts and physics as completely different—one is right-brained, one isn’t—not to mention that they’re vastly different subjects. But the R. Blitzer Gallery’s latest exhibit fuses local artists, UCSC physics faculty and graduate students, who worked together to create new art. The idea was to challenge physicists to approach their science through the visual arts and to integrate art and science such that they feed back and forth and enrich each other. The outcome of these collaborations will be displayed as a group exhibition.

INFO: Opening night reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 1, show runs through March. R. Blitzer Gallery, 2801 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 458-1217, rblitzergallery.com. Free.

Saturday 3/2

‘Wowie Zowie’ with Jeff Raz

As part of the 2018-2019 ArtSmart Family First Saturdays Concert Series, Tandy Beal and Company presents Jeff Raz in Wowie Zowie. An hour filled with hilarity, magic, wonder, and dazzlement of physical theater and musical juggling, all with one of the stars of Cirque du Soleil, the legendary Pickle Family Circus, and most recently Joy! A Holiday Show! In this interactive show, Raz will take volunteers to perform feats of balance—but he has a few tricks up his sleeve.

INFO: 11 a.m. Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. (530) 514-6703, jeffraz.brownpapertickets.com. $15.