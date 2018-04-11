5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Apr. 11-17

By

Event highlights for the week of April 11, 2018.

Green Fix

Organic farming and food wasn’t always mainstream, and the documentary The Evolution of Organic is a time warp back to the late ’60s, when it was an act of rebellion to reject chemical farming and explore organic alternatives. The film tells the story of the earliest Alan Chadwick Garden farmers at UCSC, and their goal of making organic and sustainable agriculture and food accessible to everyone.

INFO: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 13. Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. brownpapertickets.com. $17/$20.

Art Seen

Joan Lowden a.k.a. “Bass Lady” is a woman of many facets. She is an encaustic artist, meaning that she works with wax and pigment to create visual art, and she is also a jazz bass musician—hence the nickname. She says jazz and encaustics go together because they are both improvisational; not surprisingly, her shows aren’t limited to just one of her artistic mediums. This show series will feature weekly themed music events, with local musicians alongside her encaustic visual art. Lowden will be playing with her jazz trio ‘Jazz With a Twist’ during the reception, to the beat of some twisted cocktails.

INFO: Reception 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Show continues through Sunday, April 22, with “Ragtime Wrap Up” from 2-5 p.m. Felix Kulpa Gallery. 107 Elm St., Santa Cruz. basslady.com. Free.

Friday 4/13

Aptos High Presents ‘Cinderella’

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, so Aptos High School has a bit of a twist to keep things interesting. The musical production will be ’80s themed, with some seriously big hair and totally tubular costumes—think Cinderella meets an ’80s workout video. Few things sound more entertaining than Cinderella right out of a John Hughes movie. The musical is directed by drama teacher Stacy Aronovici and Aptos High student Quinn Youngs, and features more than 50 students in the cast and crew. Puppetry and a full orchestra will add a bit more enchantment to the evening.

INFO: Opens 7 p.m. Friday, April 13 and runs through Saturday, April 21. aptoshs.net. $10/$11 general admission. $8/$9 students and seniors.

Saturday 4/14

Spring is here, and for some that means a wardrobe refresher. But before you go to a department store or online, consider shopping for a cause. “Step Into Fashion” will feature more than 40 Bay Area designers selling affordable clothing, handbags, accessories, jewelry and more. Plus, a portion of all proceeds will go to Palo Alto Medical Foundation’s cancer prevention and care programs. To date, the event has raised more than $227,000 for cancer-related programs in Santa Cruz County. For fashion-forward questions, local television personality and fashion producer Joyce Anderson will talk about accessorizing, and Image Consultant Alyce Parsons will discuss incorporating the latest trends into your wardrobe.

INFO: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Boardwalk’s Cocoanut Grove. 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. stepintofashion.org. $15. Free parking.

Sunday 4/15

It’s adults day everyday, so isn’t it about time we stop being so selfish and focus on the next generation of Santa Cruzans? In celebration of kids everywhere, the Downtown Association has brought back ‘Kids Day,’ a fun-filled bubble bash in downtown Santa Cruz. There will be yoga, dance, facepainting and of course tons of yummy food for even the pickiest of eaters.

INFO: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Santa Cruz, Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. downtownsantacruz.com/kids. Free.