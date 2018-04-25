5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Apr. 25-May 1

By

Event highlights for the week of April 25, 2018.

Green Fix

67th Annual Mineral, Gem, Fossil and Jewelry Show

Forget beers—spend this weekend cracking geodes. They are much more eco-friendly and more rewarding than a hangover. Crystals and gems are some of the world’s oldest and prettiest natural souvenirs, and the Santa Cruz Gem and Mineral Society is giving them the attention they deserve. There will be gold panning, geode cracking and a wide selection of natural jewelry (Mother’s Day is coming up, hint, hint). We hear there will be wizards there, too, because where there are magic stones there are sure to be magic men. Check out the website for admissions coupons.

INFO: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. scrockngem.org. $6 general admission.

Art Seen

West Side Story

Cue snapping in formation, jeering gang members and some very manly plies—West Side Story is coming to Santa Cruz. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the Broadway original just turned 60 last year. Directed by Will Guilford, the iconic story of Manhattan star-crossed lovers caught between the battle of the Jets and Sharks is still as relevant today as it was years ago. This show includes a cast of more than 40 actors, with nearly 20 students involved in technical production positions.

INFO: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Show runs Thursday, April 26 to Sunday, May 6. No show on April 27. San Lorenzo Valley High School Performing Arts Center. 7105 Hwy. 9, Felton. hs.slvusd.org. $15 general admission. $13 seniors/staff. $10 students. $10 tickets for community night on Thursday, May 3.

Sunday 4/29

‘Trading Gifts’ By the Santa Cruz Baroque Festival

The Santa Cruz Baroque Festival presents a concert of Spanish and Moorish music from Martinetes to Sevillanas and Fandangos. One of their five annual concerts, Trading Gifts also features traditional North African Arab music, including Algerian Improvisation. The artists come from all over the world, many studied abroad in Spain and North Africa and bring a diverse and rich musical background to Santa Cruz.

INFO: 3 p.m. UCSC Music Center Recital Hall. 402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz. 457-9693. scbaroque.org. $25 general admission, $22 senior, $10 youth/student.

Saturday 4/28

International Jazz Day

It’s not every day you can see Grammy-nominated jazz musicians perform, let alone for free and with an ocean view. International Jazz Day isn’t until Monday, April 30, but Santa Cruz couldn’t wait that long, so join the Sandra Manning Quartet, local vocalist Tammi Brown, Jazz Tap Dancer Tara Firenzi and more for a day of jazz by the sea.

INFO: Noon-5 p.m. Santa Cruz City Municipal Wharf Bandstand. princelawsha.com. Free.

Through Thursday 5/3

Reel Work 2018

This labor film festival is back for a 17th season, just in time for May Day. The festival will include feature films about Dolores Huerta, Standing Rock and the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), the lives of undocumented workers and labor activism. The festival began last week, but it’s not too late to jump in. There are screenings all over Santa Cruz County, and the majority of the events will have live speakers and hosts.

INFO: Full schedule and speaker list available online at reelwork.org. [email protected] All events are free, donations kindly accepted.