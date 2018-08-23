5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz August 22-28

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

Green Fix

Cowell Beach Tobacco Butt Cleanup and Art Event

More butts at the beach means more cigarette butts at the beach. Unfortunately, it’s easy to cover cigarette waste up with sand or miss it. This weekend, Save Our Shores and the Santa Cruz County Tobacco Education Coalition host an event in which participants will replace each cigarette butt they find with a big wood or foam replica, to show local policy makers just how big a problem tobacco waste really is.

INFO: 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Cowell Beach. Beach St., Santa Cruz. saveourshores.org/eventscalendar. Free.

Art Seen

‘Flora and Fauna’

Jennifer Wildermuth Reyes incorporates bird, animal and insect paintings with geometric designs to represent the underlying foundational structure of the world that’s tied to the living universe at large. Her linocut prints, giclees and oil paintings draw both on her exposure to the natural world around her home in the Santa Cruz Mountains and her past experience in urban living and artistic studies in San Francisco and Wisconsin.

INFO: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Tannery Arts Center Flora and Fauna Gallery. 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. tanneryartscenter.org. Free.

Thursday 8/23

‘Not Creepy Gathering for People Who Are Single and Want to Fall In Love’

In the age of social media romance, in-person communication has become rarer than ever. Sure, there’s Tinder, Bumble, eHarmony, Hinge, Grindr, OkCupid, Happn … but for those of us who need actual person-to-person interaction, there is the Not Creepy Gathering. Join multi-disciplinary performing artist Jenna Bean Veatch and other single folks in Abbott Square for a night of group activities, connections and writing exercises. The program is part of the MAH’s new Adultish Thursday night series. Who knows, you might just find what you’ve been looking for. Attendees are asked to bring a notebook.

INFO: 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. 429-1964. santacruzmah.org. $18.

Saturday 8/25

Holistic Health and Wellness Fair

College of Botanical Healing Arts (COBHA) sponsors its 13th annual Holistic Health and Wellness Fair in downtown Santa Cruz, bringing together traditional and alternative practitioners, businesses and educational institutions from Santa Cruz’s diverse healing community. Peruse dozens of booths and meet local practitioners, get hands-on healing, sample locally produced products and local foods, and listen to knowledgeable guest speakers. The Fair supports the nonprofit institution, which provides education and research around the art and science of essential oils, plants, nutrition and herbal healing. COBHA’s next level 1 eight-week class series begins Sept. 24.

INFO: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Lincoln and Cedar St., Santa Cruz. cobha.org, 462-1807. Free.

Sunday 8/26

NextStage ‘The Love-In’ Fundraiser

Dust off your bell bottoms and fringe vests, NextStage productions is bringing back the groove. Their “Love In” Music and Dance Party Fundraiser will ensure successful future seasons for the senior theater troupe, as the singing Magical Mystery Troupe plays songs from their youthful hippie years; there will also be dancing and a raffle. NextStage serves as a resource for the 97,000 seniors in Santa Cruz County to show that aging can be joyful and enjoyable.

INFO: 3-6 p.m. Louden Nelson Center. 301 Center St, Santa Cruz. 420-6177. $30 includes admission and a gift bag.