5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz August 8-August 14

Jessamyn Stanley’s Every Body Yoga

Popular yogi Jessamyn Stanley says she doesn’t fit the stereotype of how the media says a yogi should look, and that’s exactly what makes her unique and relatable. Stanley focuses on body positivity and embracing differences in yoga to ask “how do I feel?” instead of “how do I look?” Bookshop Santa Cruz has partnered with Nourish yoga studio to bring Stanley to Santa Cruz for a talk and book signing. The event is also part of Bookshop’s Women’s Voices campaign, and the August focus is “Women and Wellness.” Get there a bit early, this event is sure to fill up.

INFO: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-0900, bookshopsantacruz.com. Free. Photo: Christine Hewitt.

Art Seen

ARRT and the Pursuit of Hope

Artists Resisting and Responding Together (ARRT) and the Pursuit of Hope is an exhibit exploring community and family, civil rights, immigration, resistance, the environment, landscapes, freedom of expression, and humor. Featuring the work of 28 local artists, it is intended to inspire activism and encourage participation in efforts to preserve civil society.

INFO: Show runs through Aug. 29. Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 423-1626, rcnv.org. Free.

Looking Back

Remembering Hiroshima, Armistice 100 Santa Cruz

It’s been 73 years since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which combined killed more than 200,000 people. Join the Santa Cruz community in a remembrance of Hiroshima honoring peace, community, and creating a world beyond war. Speakers include Chris Krohn, Stacey Falls, Drew Glover, Darrell Darling, Dennis Etler, and Sherry Conable. The vigil will close with a community candlelight circle; all are welcome to bring signs, flags, banners, flowers, candles, and friends.

INFO: Saturday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Santa Cruz Town Clock. Intersection of Water and Front streets. Free.

Motherly Love

12th Annual Breastfeeding Fair and Walk

August is California Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and in recognition of the statewide effort to highlight the benefits of breastfeeding and show support to breastfeeding mothers,

the Community Bridges Women Infants and Children (WIC) is holding a rally and fair to celebrate women, babies and boobies everywhere. The Community Bridges WIC program is one of a family of programs operated by Community Bridges, a local nonprofit. A rally walk down Main Street to celebrate breastfeeding begins at 5 p.m.

INFO: Friday, Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m. Watsonville Plaza at the corner of Main and East Beach streets, Watsonville. 722-7121. Free.

World Views

Art of Master Painter Iwasaki Tsuneo

Ocean Gate Zen Center will host a slide presentation of Japanese visionary artist Iwasaki Tsuneo. Dr. Paula Arai, author and professor of religious studies from Louisiana State University, will talk about the Japanese master’s paintings, which depict both microscopic and huge telescopic views of the natural world based on the Heart Sutra, a zen scripture prized for its expression of wisdom and compassion. Tsuneo spent many years in Buddhist practice shaping micro-Japanese script into his paintings, which have been hidden away from the world until quite recently.

INFO: Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m. Ocean Gate Zen Center. 920 F 41st Ave., Santa Cruz. oceangatezen.org. [email protected] Free.