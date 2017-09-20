5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz County Sept 20-26

By

Event highlights for September 20-26, 2017.

Art Seen

Rust by the Sea

Rust gets a bad rap. When it’s not in your plumbing or car, it can really be quite pretty. The Rust by the Sea exhibit showcases the natural beauty of rust through industrial metal sculpture. From saws to spaceships, Flair Goldman and Keith Millar turn the scrap yard into a futuristic exhibit full of personality.

INFO: Show runs until Oct. 28, with a First Friday party and artists reception at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. Felix Kulpa Gallery, 107 Elm St., Santa Cruz. Free.

Green Fix

Monterey Bay Birding Festival

The Monterey Bay is a buzzing hub of bird-watching right now—we hear the auklets and bushtits are especially lovely. Don’t know what those are? Well, many people don’t, but they will surely find out if they go to the Monterey Bay Birding Festival—one of the most spectacular birding and wildlife venues in North America. You don’t have to be a bird geek, but you might just become one, after spending the day with knowledgeable field trip leaders, attending workshops, and perhaps even experiencing the thrill of sighting a rarity against the backdrop of the Monterey Bay’s breathtaking bird habitat.

INFO: Saturday Sept. 23. Watsonville Civic Plaza, 275 Main St., Watsonville. montereybaybirding.org. $30 all-day ticket.

Saturday 9/23

Resist Fest

If there is one thing most of Santa Cruz can get behind, it’s an anti-Donald Trump event—the city has already passed a resolution supporting his impeachment, after all. Resist Fest is centered around resistance to the Trump administration, and will actively showcase ways to get involved in peaceful activism. There will also be food, art and music.

INFO: 2-6 p.m. The Museum of Art and History and Abbott Square, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz. santacruzindivisible.org. Free.

Sunday 9/24

Oktoberfest Santa Cruz

It’s not October yet, but it’s never really too early for Oktoberfest. Enjoy some brews and brats at Santa Cruz’s longest-running independent Oktoberfest celebration. Admission is free, if you just want to see what all the hubbub is about, and meal tickets are $15.

INFO: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 High St., Santa Cruz. 423-8330.

Free admission.

Friday 9/22

‘9 to 5’

Based on the 1980 Dolly Parton film, this musical (with songs by Parton) tells the story of three women working with a sexist, rude and lecherous boss. They decide to take matters into their own hands, kidnapping him and imprisoning him in his own home. They aim to make the workplace more accommodating for women, but of course there are some bumps along the way.

INFO: Through Oct. 21. Park Hall Community Center, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. mctshows.org. $25.