5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Feb. 7-13

By

Event highlights for the week of February 7, 2018.

Green Fix

How to Meditate While Thinking

For years, blissed-out yoga teachers have been telling you that in order to meditate you need to clear your mind—don’t think, just breathe. Turns out, you might be able to think about, say, what to make for dinner while meditating. Ommmmm … pizza …. ommmm. Join longtime meditation teacher Lama Lena in exploring how to calm your mind while not blocking out your precious pizza (or other) thoughts.

INFO: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 10. Wisdom Center of Santa Cruz, 740 Front St. #155, Santa Cruz. 471-7883. By donation only.

Art Seen

Wine and Watercolor Workshop

Nothing gets those creative juices flowing like a glass of wine, right? Wine and watercolor painting are a match made in heaven, and this event will give you a little freedom to express yourself on paper. New Leaf will provide the materials and still life subject, you provide the friends and creativity. If you don’t have friends or creativity, well, this might just be the place you can get some. Reservations recommended.

INFO: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Westside New Leaf Community Market. 1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-1306. newleaf.com/events. $18.

Thursday 2/8

34th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Convocation

Martin Luther King day might be over, but February is Black History Month. In recognition of Dr. King’s legacy, the Martin Luther King convocation presents speakers to talk about equality, justice and opportunity. Previous years’ speakers include Angela Davis, Benjamin Jealous, and Alicia Garza, and this year’s speaker is UCLA and Columbia law Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw. Crenshaw is a leading authority on civil rights, Black feminist legal theory, and race, racism and the law, and will talk about institutional oppression within marginalized communities, Dr. King’s legacy of social justice, and the continued struggle for equality.

INFO: 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. specialevents.ucsc.edu/mlk. Free.

Monday 1/29-Friday 3/2

Cabrillo’s ‘Findings’

Two long-term Cabrillo faculty members are back from recent sabbaticals to present their research and artwork inspired from their respective trips. Dawn Nakanishi spent her time researching traditional Japanese design motifs and connections between nature and her cultural heritage. The show includes her decorative metal crafts and jewelry. Rebecca Ramos draws inspiration from Hawaiian indigenous and endemic plants and connects topics of material culture, cultural identity, ecology, and the environment in her drawings and prints. Both artists will hold individual informative demos.

INFO: Exhibit runs through Friday, March 2. Reception: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Artists’ talk during reception at 7 p.m. Demo by Dawn Nakanishi: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Participatory demo with Rebecca Ramos: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Cabrillo Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 479-6308. cabrillo.edu/services/artgallery. Free.

Sunday 2/11

Santa Cruz Antique Faire

Your uncle’s political views may be antiquated, but some of these treasures aren’t. The antique fair brings hundreds of knick-knacks, from Victorian lace doilies to vintage AC/DC shirts. Maybe you’ll find those cowboy boots or that turquoise ring you’ve been searching everywhere for. Either way, you’re also guaranteed to find something you weren’t looking for.

INFO: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Intersection of Lincoln and Cedar streets, Santa Cruz. Free.