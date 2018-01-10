5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Jan. 10-16

By

Event highlights for the week of January 10, 2018.

Green Fix

The rain has begun, and that means it’s time for rain chains. These decorative water features carry rainwater from the gutter downward to a drain or a storage container. They are a great alternative to traditional, closed gutter downspouts, and a serene treat to listen to. But rain chains can be expensive, and making your own is not only more gratifying, but won’t break the bank. Plus, they make fantastic DIY gifts for anyone. The workshop is lead by Dream Maker Creative’s Sara Smith and all materials will be provided to make an eight-foot chain.

INFO: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Dream Maker Creative. 1001 Center St. Suite 2, Santa Cruz. dreammakercreative.com. $40.

Art Seen

The MAH’s new Tom Killion exhibit features woodblock prints of images across the California coast, including familiar areas like Natural Bridges and Wilder Ranch. UCSC grad and former Santa Cruz local, Killion specializes in landscape prints. He draws inspiration from Japanese printmaking, and incorporates delicate, crisp lines and colors into his work. The show also features poems selected by Gary Snyder, pages of Tom’s nature journals, and information about events that dig deeper into nature —like biking tours and hikes that inspire journaling. Image: Monterey Bay from Santa Cruz Pogonip, Tom Killion, 2002.

INFO: Opens Friday, Jan. 12 and runs through Sunday, April 22. Museum of Art and History. 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. 429-1964. santacruzmah.org. $10 General Admission, $8 Students, free on First Fridays.

Friday 1/5-Tuesday 1/30

‘Beach Industry’

How do you incorporate Santa Cruz’s natural beauty into art? Literally, of course. After crushing local sandstone and Monterey Bay sea salt and mixing the two together, Tim Ward blended oil paint, salt and stone, and painted a stunning image of West Cliff beach. His work, along with that of 16 other local surfer/artists, is on display at the R. Blitzer Gallery. The new “Beach Industry” exhibition centers around surfing and the ocean, and is a stunningly unique exhibit featuring Vince Broglio’s resin paintings and r.r. jones photographs, as well as work from Connor O’Neill, grandson of Jack O’Neill. Fittingly, 10 percent of sales during January go to O’Neill Sea Odyssey, and donations are gladly accepted. Photo by Stan Walsh.

INFO: Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. R. Blitzer Gallery, 2801 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 458-1217. rblitzergallery.com. Free.

Monday 1/15- Sunday 1/21

Free Yoga Week

Time to get down, dog. Most drop-in yoga classes are around $15, which is pretty much the same as two burritos. Burritos … yoga … burritos … decisions, decisions. This week, you don’t have to pick—have your yoga and eat burritos, too. All DiviniTree classes are free, everyday. Now is your chance to try out the different types of yoga—maybe you are a Kundalini person or a sweaty Power Vinyasa junkie. Once your mind is nice and relaxed, may we recommend you hop nextdoor for a Tacos Moreno burrito or two? Sign up in advance if you can, classes can get packed.

INFO: DiviniTree Yoga and Art Studio. 1043 Water St., Santa Cruz. 421-0518. sc.divinitree.com. Free.

Friday 1/12 – Sunday 1/14

With all of this rain we have been getting, there are sure to be some fantastic fungi friends sprouting. You know what they say: when it rains, it spores. The annual Santa Cruz Fungus Fair boasts speakers and specialists, cooking workshops and of course hundreds of prime fungus specimens for your viewing pleasure. Don’t go eating any old side-of-the-road mushroom, the fair’s taxonomy panel will help you classify different types of fungi and pick the prime specimens. The festival is perfect for the whole family, and has plenty of kids activities like fungus exploration tables, clay mushroom building, and face painting.

INFO: 1-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Louden Nelson Community Center. 301 Center St, Santa Cruz. ffsc.us/fair. Friday admission $5, Saturday/Sunday admission $10. Students & Seniors $5. Kids 12 and under free.