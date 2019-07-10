5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: July 10-16

By

Green Fix

ARTIFISHAL FILM SCREENING

Artifishal is Patagonia’s new documentary aimed at defending wild salmon and telling the story of the devastating cost of hatcheries and fish farms. In Santa Cruz, the wild salmon population is at a historical low due to drought. There used to be thousands of salmon running in the San Lorenzo, and if something isn’t done to protect the wild fish—not only in the county, but across the nation—there won’t be any fish left to catch. There will be Artifishal merch, including stickers and pint cups, available for purchase; all sales and donations benefit local nonprofit California Trout. Photo: Ben Moon.

INFO: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Patagonia, 415 River St. #C, Santa Cruz. patagonia.com/santacruz. Free.

Art Seen

SUN PRINTING IN ABBOTT SQUARE

Summertime is the perfect time to make prints. The dry, sunny weather is ideal for drying and making sun prints, which utilize light and shadow. Choose any objects, leaves or maybe doilies, and arrange them on paper. Then, as the paper dries, the sun leaves behind the object’s shadow imprint. These prints make great wall decorations and unique gifts for all ages.

INFO: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org. $10 includes museum admission, free for members.

Saturday 7/13

10TH ANNUAL HOP N’ BARLEY BEER & BBQ FESTIVAL

Each year, the Hop N’ Barley Beer Festival rounds up some top breweries, local and otherwise, for a celebration of beer, food and music. Celebrating their decade-long tradition of BBQ and brews, they say this is sure to be our biggest year yet, with more than 60 breweries and cideries, delicious BBQ and other great food, 40 vintage VW buses for any and all ooh and aahing pleasure, plus live bands and lawn games. The festival is kid and dog friendly, everyone is welcome.

INFO: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Scotts Valley Skypark, 361 Kings Village Drive, Scotts Valley. hopnbarley.org. $5 admission, $40 tasting.

Monday 7/15

BANN MI MONDAYS

Few sandwiches can compare to the banh mi. A classic, delicious example of why fusion food is fantastic, this Vietnamese sandwich is known for its flaky white bread, savory meat and crispy fresh veggies. Santa Cruz Mountain Brewery brings the vietnamese sandwiches from Banh Mi Oven—a San Jose favorite. There are three different types of choose from, including a vegetarian option. $8 for a sandwich and a pint of organic ale. Can’t make this one? No problem, the event is weekly, every Monday through the summer.

INFO: 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Mountain Brewery, 701 Ingalls St. #27, Santa Cruz. 425-4900. scmbrew.com. $8.

Saturday 7/13 and Sunday 7/14

A NIGHT AT THE THEATRE

Hamlet may be a tragedy, but Elf Empire Productions and the Food Lounge have once again joined forces to present a hilarious comedy version. The show tells the story of four Hamlet audience members, their expectations and the grand unravelling of their friendship. Andrea Mollenauer, the owner of the Food Lounge, will be preparing dinner. Dining costs included in ticket price.

INFO: 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 Sunday. The Food Lounge, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. elfempire.brownpapertickets.com. $55.