5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: July 31-August 8

PATAGONIA FILM PREMIERS

Pategonia’s Film Premiers have been going off all summer—and usually they have a full house. This week, they are hosting three short surf films, followed by a discussion about ocean stewardship hosted by Patagonia ambassador Lea Brassy. The films—Los Plasticos, Saving Martha, and Estado Salmonero—highlight the importance of keeping our waves and oceans wild, and the problems caused by overfishing, industrial fish farming and plastic pollution.

INFO: 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Patagonia Outlet, 415 River St #C, Santa Cruz. Free.

Art Seen

RODNEY CROWELL’S TEXAS TOUR

With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Texas native Rodney Crowell is a two-time Grammy Award winner with five No. 1 hits of his own and a legacy of songwriting excellence that’s made him an icon among musical giants. With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart- topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban, and more. Photo: Sam Esty Rayner.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 479-9421, snazzyproductions.com. $37/$41.

Sunday 8/4

ANDY’S AUTO SUPPLY 70th ANNIVERSARY

One of Pacific Avenue’s oldest businesses, Andy’s Auto Supply, will celebrate its 70th anniversary this week. In 1949, Andy Mekis wanted a place where car enthusiasts could go to receive quality service, so he opened an auto parts store on Pacific Avenue. The Mekis family is inviting their friends and longtime customers to a local “old school” afternoon—just like when the shop opened. Maple Street will be closed, and there will be plenty of custom cars on view, all to the sounds of vintage songs like “Little Deuce Coupe” and “Mustang Sally.”

INFO: 3-8 p.m. Andy’s Auto Supply, 901 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-8400, andysparts.net. Free.

Saturday 8/3

STRAWBERRY JAM FUN RUN

A new run is coming to Watsonville— the Strawberry Jam 1k/5k Fun Run/Walk. The first-annual event is plenty of running and funning, without the stress of an intense race. This is a moderately hilly, fun course that starts and ends at Ramsay Park and traverses Watsonville’s famous sloughs with an out and back section on Ohlone Parkway. No dogs, but families and strollers are welcome to join in. Register on Active.com or pick up a hard copy application at the Watsonville Parks and Community Services Department office at 231 Union St. Watsonville.

INFO: 7:45 a.m. Ramsay Park Family Center, 1301 Main St., Watsonville. 768-3270. $5-$40.

Saturday 8/3 and Sunday 8/4

CHURCH ST. FAIR

Held every August in front of the Civic Auditorium, the 28-year-old Church Street Fair is treasured as the quintessential late-summer festival. Between the local music, dance, art, food, and wine, there is something to watch or eat at all times. This year’s performance lineup includes Qi Gong, Ballet and Tango, The Great Morgani, Watsonville Taiko, and more. There are also free activities for children and their families, including a creativity tent and the Cabrillo Festival’s free family concert with a tour of the orchestra at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

INFO: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. cabrillomusic.org/church-street-fair. Free.