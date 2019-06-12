5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 12-18

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening

Green Fix

Build Your Own Compost Bin

Organic waste like food and yard debris makes up anywhere from 25-50% of what people throw away. Considering all of that waste is biodegradable, and beneficial for the soil and plants, sending it to a landfill is not only silly, it’s pretty backwards. Anyone can learn to build a simple, versatile, stacking compost bin to throw away food scraps and organics. This hands-on compost bin demonstration uses wood from an old deck, saving it from the landfill by repurposing it into a handsome container suitable for composting. All are welcome, no experience necessary.

INFO: 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, June 15. Common Roots Farm, 335 Golf Club Drive, Santa Cruz. mbmg.org. Free.

Art Seen

‘Oceans Flamenco en Vivo’

On her 24th tour stop, renowned Seattle-based Flamenco artist Savannah Fuentes is bringing her latest work, Oceans Flamenco en Vivo, to Santa Cruz. The water-themed presentation will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes, both of whom are third-generation Spanish Flamenco artists from New York City.

INFO: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave., Live Oak. brownpapertickets.com. $22. Photo: Stephen Rusk.

Thursday 6/13

Pop-Up Picnics in the Park

What better way to ring in summer and celebrate the warm, albeit delayed, weather than an outdoor picnic? Sponsored by the Santa Cruz Mission, these community picnics run every Thursday (not including the Fourth of July) until Aug. 15. Picnickers can purchase lunch or bring their own. Take in the view of downtown from the Mission’s plaza or enjoy lunch under the shade of avocado and redwood trees, and maybe even meet some new picnickers along the way. Taquitos Gabriel, a Mole and Mariachi Festival favorite and competitor, will serve food at each of the picnics. The menu includes tacos, plates, burritos, quesadillas, and drinks, with occasional specials like mole.

INFO: 11:30-1:30 p.m. Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, 144 School St., Santa Cruz. thatsmypark.org. Free, items for purchase range from $2-10.

Thursday 6/13

Marshmallows and Apples (Plus Skulls and Pelts)

Ok, so marshmallows and skulls and pelts aren’t really things that go hand-in-hand, except for maybe on Halloween. Even then, it’s questionable. Join the Big Basin park rangers in their weekly campfire, complete with marshmallows and roasted apples for the healthier types. The rangers are experts on all of Big Basin’s native animal pelts and skulls, so fuel your inner child and creepy curiosities all at the same event. There will be crafts and games, too. Hopefully not with the skulls and pelts.

INFO: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Big Basin Redwoods State Park. 21600 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek. 338-8883. Free, daily parking $10.

Wednesday 6/14 and Friday 6/19

Bands and Movies on the Beach

Aside from rising temperatures, an increase in beachgoers and a preference for outdoor dining, the return of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s free screenings and concerts is a welcome summer ritual. It’s one thing about Santa Cruz summers that has never really changed—think the Lost Boys’ Corey Feldman and his band of Angels in the late ’80s. Speaking of the Lost Boys, it’s also the screening that kicks off the summer movie series on Wednesday, June 19. Grab a blanket, cooler and chair and get there extra early for a good seat to an old tradition. Performances and movies listed in advance online.

INFO: Friday concerts begin at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 14 through Aug. 30. Wednesday night movies begin at 9 p.m. June 19 through Aug. 14. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. 400 Beach St, Santa Cruz. 423-5590. beachboardwalk.com/events. Free.