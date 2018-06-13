5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz June 13-19

By

Event highlights for the week of June 13, 2018.

Green Fix

Join local artist and certified California Naturalist Sarah Ory in experiencing the beauty of the Arboretum’s botanical offerings through printmaking. Amid the beauty of the 135 acre “living museum,” attendees will create prints inspired by nature, by carving blocks and relief printing with flowers and leaves. Prints will be made on a variety of art paper that will be provided. Each participant will take home their prints and carved block for future printmaking. Class is limited to 15, so sign up soon.

INFO:10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 16. UCSC Arboretum and Botanic Garden. 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. 502-2998. arboretum.ucsc.edu. $45 members, $60 non-members, plus $10 materials fee. Pre-registration required.

Art Seen

Santa Cruz Art League’s newest show, Raíces y Alas, features work from generations of Latin artists that incorporates cultural inspiration. In Spanish, raíces means roots, and alas means wings. The exhibition is generational, and the elder artists are the raíces that make up the foundation. Their successors are the alas. The show will showcase artists that work in various mediums, including photography, painting and printmaking, to address social issues and cultural practices that are important in their lives, such as social activism, feminism and family.

INFO: Runs through July 1. Santa Cruz Art League. 526 Broadway, Santa Cruz. 426-5787. scal.org. Free.

Saturday 6/16

Papás of the Central Coast celebrate Father’s Day

Celebrate Father’s Day with free food, music, raffles, arts and crafts and a costume contest. This year’s theme is Fairy Tales and Fatherhood, so whether it’s a king and princess costume or an ogre and mini ogre, all people, fairies, dragons, and ambiguous mythical beings are welcome. The costume contest categories vary from fathers, father-child and whole family.

INFO: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Ramsay Park Family Center. 1301 Main St., Watsonville. 763-3123. papassfi.org. Free.

Wednesday 6/13-Sunday 6/16

Local contemporary Brazilian dance company Agua Doce Dance will be leading public all-levels dance classes this week, culminating with a dance performance workshop with Brazilian dancer and choreographer Vera Passos. This week-long cultural immersion of dance classes from Bahia, Brazil includes traditional Afro-Brazilian dances, Samba de Roda, and the Silvestre Dance Technique. Classes will be held at a variety of studios throughout the week, check online for details.

INFO: Daily classes through June 16. “Tracing Diasporas” show Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. Motion Pacific. 131 Front St. E, Santa Cruz. aguadocedance.com/workshops. $15-$25 classes and performances. Photo: Crystal Birns.

Friday 6/15- Friday 8/31

Aside from rising temperatures, an increase in beach-goers and a preference for outdoor dining, the return of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s free screenings and concerts is a welcome summer ritual. It’s one thing about Santa Cruz summers that has never really changed—think The Lost Boys’ Corey Feldman and his band of Angels in the late ’80s. Speaking of The Lost Boys, it’s also the screening that kicks off the summer movie series on Wednesday, June 20. Grab a blanket, cooler and chair and get there extra early for a good seat to an old tradition. Performances and movies in advance online.

INFO: Friday concert shows begin at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 15 through Aug. 31. Wednesday night movies begin at 9 p.m. June 20 through Aug. 15. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. 400 Beach St, Santa Cruz. 423-5590. beachboardwalk.com/events. Free.