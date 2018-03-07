5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Mar. 7-13

By

Event highlights for the week of March 7, 2018.

Green Fix

Come see what all the buzz is about with experienced apiarist and Santa Cruz Beekeepers Guild president Emily Bondor. Bondor will discuss the lives of hardworking honey bees and why they are vital to our ecosystem. There will also be sampling of local honey and the chance to observe bees in their hives. Whether you are an avid beekeeper or just a bee lover, everyone is welcome to learn how to be the best bee steward they can be.

INFO: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, March 11. Hive and Hum. 415 River St., Santa Cruz. 421-9028. Tickets available online at Eventbrite, in store, and over the phone. $45.

Art Seen

Avenue Q is getting a rejuvenating facelift. Students from both Watsonville and Pajaro Valley high schools are joining together to create the school edition of the hit Broadway musical, which will be more family-friendly than the famously obscene original. The musical tells a hilarious story of post-college graduate life: dateless, jobless and moneyless in New York City. Don’t be fooled by the puppets, the play is still rated PG-13 and some material may not be appropriate for young children.

INFO: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays March 8-16. 2 p.m. Sundays, March 11 and 18. Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts. 250 East Beach St., Watsonville. 728-6390. whs-pajaro-ca.schoolloop.com. $10 for general admission, $7 students, senior citizens, teachers.

Thursday 3/8

Pep Talks for Writers: Conversation with Grant Faulkner and Lise Quintana

The writing process is a long and bumpy road. Luckily there’s expert support along the way. Join Grant Faulkner and longtime local writer and publisher Lise Quintana in conversation about getting past the hurdle of writer’s block. Faulkner will be discussing his latest book, Pep Talks for Writers: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Creative Mojo. Get there early, the seats are sure to fill up with both eager and anxious writers alike.

INFO: 7:00 p.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz. 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-0900. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Saturday 3/10

Malabar Homeless Housing Benefit

Malabar will be open for lunch as of March 10, and to celebrate they are hosting a fundraiser for William Thornton—the janitor at Malabar for three months now. Thornton sleeps outside Malabar at night and uses money from his work to shower at the gym and occasionally stay in a motel. Malabar will match all proceeds from the benefit to help Thornton get shelter. An additional 5 percent of all daily lunch sales will also go into a savings account for individuals facing similar challenges in Santa Cruz.

INFO: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Malabar Restaurant. 514 Front St., Santa Cruz. 458-3023. All plates range from $2-$8.

Saturday 3/10

If you are going to jump into 54-degree ocean and freeze, it might as well be for a good cause—and you might as well look as crazy as you are. Grab a costume and a best friend (human and non-human welcome) for the annual Polar and Puppy Plunge. The event is a benefit for the more than 21,000 Northern California athletes participating in the Special Olympics in July. Start a team, or join a team, everyone is welcome.

INFO: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rio Del Mar State Beach. 201 State Park Drive, Aptos. sonc.org.

Registration includes a fundraising minimum of $125. Additional $15 for dogs.