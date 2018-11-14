5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz Nov. 14-20

By

Gary Snyder and Tom Killion Reading

Pulitzer-Prize-winning poet Gary Snyder and Bay Area artist Tom Killion go way back. They’ve published several books together and collaborated on numerous projects, including a show at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (MAH) last year. Killion is known for stunning landscape prints which utilize ancient Japanese woodblock techniques, and Snyder is known for his poetry and involvement in the Beat movement—he read at the famous Six Gallery reading alongside Allen Ginsberg. Together, Killion and Snyder have most recently been focusing on California’s coastal landscapes.

INFO: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. UCSC Music Recital Hall is located at 402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz. 459-1274. thi.ucsc.edu. Free event, online registration recommended. $5 parking.

Santa Cruz Youth Symphony Fall Concert

Sure, seeing a live orchestra is impressive, but imagine an orchestra of 12- to 20-year-olds playing music by Bizet, Schubert, Elgar, and Vaughan Williams. For parents looking to get their kids into music, this is a great opportunity for kids to see other kids performing at a high level, and is inspirational for the whole family. This year’s fall concert features 13-year-old solo-violinist Xander Lee (pictured) in a virtuoso piece called “Czardas” with the full orchestra. The concert also features the world premiere of a commissioned piece for Korean instruments and orchestra by South Korean composer Sarang Kim.

INFO: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. UC Santa Cruz Recital Hall. 402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz. sccys.org/concerts. Adults pay $15, seniors $10, students $5

Saturday 11/17

All About Theatre 15th Anniversary Show

Picture a mashup of “Somewhere” from West Side Story, “When I Grow Up” from Matilda and “Take a Chance on Me” from Mamma Mia—local nonprofit All About Theatre (AAT) is so excited about, well, theater, that they couldn’t pick just one musical classic. In celebration of 15 years of local actors and productions, the AAT family presents “Metamorphosis: A Musical Journey.”

INFO: 5:30 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. 423-8209. riotheatre.com. $85 general for appetizers and drinks. $40 show only.

Friday 11/16-Sunday 12/9

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Mountain Community Theater took a brief hiatus from Miracle on 34th Street, but after six years they are bringing the holiday classic back again. Directed by Peter Gelblum, it tells the heart-warming story, familiar to most from the classic 1947 film, of a gentle old man named Kris Kringle who believes he is Santa Claus and who uses kindness and generosity to convince a little girl, and then everyone else, that he is jolly old St. Nick.

INFO: 2 and 8 p.m. shows. Cast talkbacks at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Mountain Community Theater, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. 336.4777. mctshows.org. $20 general admission. Photo: Alie Ma.

Saturday 11/17

Community Storytelling

Calling all storytellers and food eaters! This special community event is basically campfire storytelling, but instead of fire there is yoga and delicious food. For those wishing to tell a story, each speaker has around five minutes to share about an issue that is relevant to our community, such as the San Lorenzo River, living in Santa Cruz, or the farm and food movement. This is a plastic-free event, and Areperia 831 will provide a vegan and gluten-free lentil coconut curry with rice and hibiscus cooler. Bring a picnic blanket and reusable silverware or a plate.

INFO: 1-3 p.m. San Lorenzo Park Duck Pond, 137 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz. Free.