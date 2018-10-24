5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Oct. 24-30

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

Green Fix

New Leaf Abalone Cooking Class

Abalone is pretty intimidating for those not used to cooking with shellfish at home, and it can become really tough if not cooked right. Join the American Abalone Farm in Davenport and Chef Eric Adema in preparing five dishes, including the classic meuniere-style (dusted with flour and pan-fried in brown butter, chopped parsley, and lemon), abalone fritters, grilled abalone and shaved fennel salad, ceviche and chowder. Each dish will be paired with wines for an all-out abalone feast.

INFO: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. New Leaf Community Market, 1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-1306. newleaf.com. $45/two for $80.

Art Seen

Santa Cruz Symphony’s ‘Rites of Spring’

Santa Cruz Symphony’s second program of the season is inspired by La Belle Époque, a time characterized by optimism, regional peace, economic prosperity, and a flourishing period of the arts before World War I. The evening begins with Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” followed by Stravinsky’s revolutionary “The Rite of Spring” and Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. 420-5260. santacruzsymphony.org. $31.50-$102.50.

Saturday 10/27

‘An Israeli and Palestinian/Jordanian Tell Their Stories’

Shlomit Manneberg and Muna Alsheikh were born and raised in the Middle East amid political, religious and cultural turmoil. They wanted to know why war was happening all around them, and embarked on a journey to learn about what it means to be “the enemy” and letting go of anger and fear. They turned their experiences into their livelihoods, and promote peace-building, reconciliation and cross-cultural connection in educational outreach and events. They are hosting an open conversation around the idea of the enemy and conflict locally, where they will share their own experiences and invite the community to participate in a Q&A.

INFO: 7-9 p.m. Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 423-1626. rcnv.org. $10-$20 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Saturday 10/27

22nd Annual Strike Out Against Cancer

October is national breast cancer awareness month, and WomenCARE is taking pledges for their bowling fundraiser. Last year participants raised $68,500, so this year the bar is a bit higher, at $70,000. There’s no bowling experience required—all bumper bowlers are very welcome. There are three rounds of games, with each team member collecting pledges and bowling in one game, maximum of five per team. Those unable to attend can create a virtual team online and collect pledges to help strike out cancer.

INFO: 1 p.m. start. Boardwalk Bowl, 115 Cliff St., Santa Cruz. womencaresantacruz.org. Register online.

Monday 10/29

Rally for the Climate Kids

Twenty-one youth plaintiffs are suing the federal government for destroying their future by destroying the environment. The suit was filed in 2015, and despite repeated requests by both the Obama and Trump administration to throw the case out, it is scheduled to go to trial in Oregon on Oct. 29. The plaintiffs, ages 10 to 21, say that because the government has failed to stop the use of fossil fuels in the last 50 years, they are denying them their right to a life-sustaining climate in the future. Santa Cruz community members will be joining rallies at federal courts across the country on Monday to show support for the plaintiffs.

INFO: 3-6 p.m. Santa Cruz Courthouse. 701 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 704-6529. youthvgov.org. Free.