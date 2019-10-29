5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

By

Green Fix

11th Annual Santa Cruz Sea Glass and Ocean Art Festival

Calling all beachcombers! Over 42 talented artists are bringing their specialty works to Santa Cruz, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces like ceramics, soaps, sea salts, photography, fabric arts and stunning sea glass jewelry from the ocean. On Saturday Krista, Hammond of Santa Cruz Sea Glass will be selling rare pieces of Davenport exotic glass. Plus, on Sunday, there will be a “Collectors Showcase” for vintage sea-glass collectors to display their favorite finds and relive their hunting history.

10am. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3. Cocoanut Grove at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. $5.

Art Seen

‘Solitary Garden’

Solitary Garden is a participatory public sculpture and garden project by New Orleans-based artist Jackie Sumell. At the heart of Solitary Garden is a sculpture made following the blueprint of a standard U.S. solitary confinement cell. The cell, designed by Tim Young (an inmate currently incarcerated in San Quentin), sits on a slope overlooking the Monterey Bay. A group of UCSC students have been in communication with Young and are planting a garden around the cell, where over the next 13 months, flowers and vegetables will grow and transform the image of confinement into a space of beauty. Photo: Rachel Nelson.

Opening reception at 5:30pm on Tuesday, Nov.5; artists talk at 6pm on Thursday, Nov. 7. Baskin Art Studios at UCSC, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. Free.

Saturday 11/2

‘Imagine Healing: Arts of Transformation’

Imagine Healing: Arts of Transformation celebrates the opening of a month-long community art exhibition by Santa Cruz County survivors. There will be live musical performances, bilingual yoga classes, art activities, information about community supportive services, speakers centering on healing and transformation, and Mutari chocolate.

2-6pm. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. 531-7259, santacruzarts.wixsite.com/imaginehealing. Free.

Friday 11/1

2nd Annual ‘Coco’ and Fiesta de Día de Muertos

Watsonville Film Festival presents the Second-Annual ‘Coco’ and Fiesta de Día de Muertos celebration at the downtown Watsonville Plaza. The afternoon and evening will feature performances by Esperanza del Valle, Raíces Mestizas, Estrellas de Esperanza, and the White Hawk Aztec Dancers. For the first time, the event also includes a Catrinas and Catrines parade—a traditional Mexican parade of “skeletons.” A screening of Coco in Spanish with English subtitles begins at sunset, so bring lawn chairs, blankets and warm clothes.

4-9pm. Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville. Free.

Thursday 10/31

4th Annual Ecstatic Dance Halloween

This bone-shaking, booty-moving event includes body and face painting, and of course, plenty of dancing. There will be a dance-off competition, an oracle and a showing of some of Santa Cruz’s best moving and grooving Halloween costumes. Please note that this is a substance-free event.

7pm-midnight. Motion Pacific, 131 Front St., Santa Cruz. $25-35.