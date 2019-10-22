5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: October 23-29

By

Green Fix

8th Annual Halloween Paddle

Who needs broomsticks when there are … paddle boards? For all the Santa Cruz witches, ghouls, goblins, and warlocks out there, Santa Cruz SUP is loaning out boards at the Santa Cruz Harbor—let’s go scaring!! Participants will hand out candy to the boaties, scare the locals and participate in general shenanigans on this witchly day at the waterfront.

INFO: 9am-noon. Sunday, Oct. 27. SUP Shack Santa Cruz, 2214 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. Free.

Art Seen

Glass Pumpkin Patch

Why carve a pumpkin that only lasts a month or two when you can get one that lasts for decades? This year, local glass blower Chris Johnson has been busy working on a bumper crop in the hot shop. His stock includes beautiful handmade glass pumpkins and gourds in an array of colors, shapes and sizes for all budgets. No purchase required—all are welcome to enjoy the glass art, and 5% of sales will be donated to the Live Oak Grange for their community programs.

INFO: 10am-4pm. Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27. Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. 476-6424. Free.

Sunday 10/27

7th Annual Run by the Sea

If there is such a thing as a relaxing run, this is it. The annual Run by the Sea is a 12K run, 4K run/walk, or a half-marathon (for the real ambitious folks) that meanders along the gorgeous coastal bluffs of the Central Coast. The run consists of mostly of flat, packed dirt trails along Wilder Ranch, plus a beach crossing for those doing the longer races. The dolphins and seals have been known to join the cheer squad, too.

INFO: 8am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Rd., Santa Cruz. runbythesea.org. $40-80.

Wednesday 10/23

‘Is Our Groundwater Too Salty?’

For years, groundwater levels in our region have been dropping to record lows at such a rate that our aquifers are no longer being naturally replenished by rainfall. As groundwater levels fall, salty ocean water moves inland. In what can be a costly and irreversible process called saltwater intrusion, aquifers become contaminated and wells too salty for use. Experts will address what that means for the future in an event moderated by former Mayor Cynthia Chase with panelists from UCSC, Stanford and the Soquel Creek Water District.

INFO: 7-8:30pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, UCSC Coastal Science Campus, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. 459-3800, seymourcenter.ucsc.edu. Free/passes available beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday 10/25

‘Ghostbusters’ at the Del Mar

The all-Female Ghostbusters reboot may have been completely ignored, and the This Ain’t Ghosbusters XXX porn parody may not have garnered the popularity it deserves, but the original and all-time best Ghostbusters is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. In honor of one of the best comedies ever, the Del Mar is welcoming all of the Egons, Silmers and Venkmans everywhere just in time for Halloween.

INFO: Midnight. Del Mar Theatre, 1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. landmarktheatres.com. $7.