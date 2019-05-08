5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: May 8-16

By

Cabrillo College 41st Annual Spring Plant Sale

Each year, Santa Cruzans and out-of-towners alike flock to Cabrillo College for the year’s finest selection of more than 1,000 different organic vegetable starts, perennial edibles, annuals, bedding plants, culinary and medicinal herbs, natives, succulents, and more. Whether it’s for a garden or a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, there will be something for everyone—green thumb or not.

INFO: 3-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Cabrillo Community College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 479-6241. Free.

Art Seen

‘YoniVerse Monologues’

The YoniVerse Monologues is a storytelling performance showcasing the stories and experiences of some of the extraordinary women in the Santa Cruz community. These women have spent seven months with Master Storyteller Sirena Andrea in her performance training program, writing their stories and learning the art of storytelling, and are now bringing their work to the stage. Young adults are welcome if accompanied by a parent or guardian, but be aware that sexual content, language and adult themes are to be expected. Proceeds benefit the Coalition To End Human Trafficking in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

INFO: 8 p.m. Friday, May 10-Saturday, May 11 and Friday, May 17-Saturday, May 18. Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz. yoniversemonologues.com. $25.

Thursday 5/9

18th Annual LunaFest

Women have a big role to play in the future of film, and for nearly 20 years, LunaFest has been securing and supporting that future. LunaFest is a traveling film festival of award-winning short films by, for and about women. The festival will visit nearly 200 cities this year, reaching around 25,000 people. This season features nine short films from filmmakers across the world. Santa Cruz’s screening will benefit WomenCARE, a nonprofit support system for women with cancer or a history of cancer.

INFO: 7 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. lunafest.org. $20.

Saturday 5/11

NextStage Productions ‘Listen To Your Mother’

In celebration of Mother’s Day, more than 10 NextStage performers will read real stories from real people about their experiences with their mothers. This 90-minute production will include humor, gripes and experiences that everyone can relate to. NextStage is a nonprofit performance group for seniors, and will host the show as part of a national live-reading series that has been performed in 200 productions in more than 50 cities.

INFO: 4 and 7 p.m. shows. Center Stage Theater, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. nextstagelisten.brownpapertickets.com. $15.

Saturday 5/11

Senderos Street Fiesta

Help local nonprofit Senderos kick off the start of their traditional Vive Oaxaca Guelaguetza festivities next week with authentic Oaxacan food, music and dance. The musicians and dancers will arrive in a convite, or procession, with giant mojigangas (puppets) alongside colorful folkloric dancing by Senderos’ Centeotl Danza y Baile and visiting student musicians from Centro de Integración Social, Zoogocho, Oaxaca, renowned for their traditional Banda de Viento music.

INFO: 5-7 p.m. Cooper Street, Santa Cruz. scsenderos.org. Free.