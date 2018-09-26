5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Sept. 26-Oct. 2

By

Green Fix

Dyeing Wool with Invasive Plants Workshop

Oh, invasive plants, what are we going to do with you? Perhaps rip you out of the ground, mash you up and use you to dye clothes? Join the folks at UCSC’s Arboretum to learn about harvesting plants for color using fire mimicry and wild-tending techniques. This workshop will include both hands-on and lecture portions that go over techniques for how to preserve natural ecosystems and convert plants into natural dyes. Participants will leave with wool to use for their own projects. Bring a bag lunch and hurry to register, the class is limited to 18 people.

INFO: Saturday, Sept. 29. UC Santa Cruz Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. 502-2998. arboretum.ucsc.edu. $50 members, $65 non-members, plus a $15 materials fee.

Art Seen

Between The Lines: Artworks by Jake McCue

Watsonville native Jake McCue’s work is a colorful expression of pigmented squares, circles, and numbers layered onto salvaged paper. He describes them as “artworks of the time space continuum” that play into visual perspectives up close and far away. McCue’s out-of-this-world work only runs for a couple more days—check it out while there’s still time.

INFO: On display through Sept. 29, noon-6 p.m. Felix Kulpa Gallery. 107 Elm St., Santa Cruz. felixkulpa.com. Free.

Wednesday 9/26

Food Not Bombs Concert

American indie singer/songwriter and anarchist David Rovics is on the Musical History Tour and making a stop in Santa Cruz. His concert will benefit the Food Not Bombs efforts to feed anyone and everyone, regardless of income. His music includes subjects like war, poverty, anti-globalization and social justice issues. Rovics has been an outspoken critic of capitalism, the American political system and the arrests of Food Not Bombs volunteers.

INFO: 7 to 9 p.m. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. 800-884-1136. foodnotbombs.net. $10 admission recommended, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Monday 9/24-Sunday 9/30

Sea Otter Awareness Week

Join the Seymour Marine Discovery Center for their annual sea otter pop-up exhibit highlighting how cute and cuddly sea lions are, but more importantly their vital role in the nearshore ecosystem. Call or check online for specific weekend events.

INFO: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seymour Marine Discovery Center. 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. 459-3800. seymourcenter.ucsc.edu. $9 adult admission, $7 children.

Saturday 9/28 and Sunday 9/29

‘I Inherited This’

Let’s answer some of life’s greatest questions: What does it mean to be human? What is it to have relationships, desires, influences? “I Inherited This” is a unique non-commentary performance about human behavior, relationships, and imagination. It questions the mystery, desire, influence, and emptiness that dictate our decision making, all set to Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor (first movement) by Camille Saint-Saëns, and an original composition by Craig Harris, “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy.” Photo: Mara Milam.

INFO: 8 p.m. Motion Pacific. 131 Front Street #E., Santa Cruz. 457-1616. motionpacific.com. $10-$20.