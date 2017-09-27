5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Sept 27-Oct 3

By

Event highlights for the week of September 27, 2017.

Green Fix

What will cities look like when sea-levels rise another 50 feet? Kim Stanley Robinson—an award-winning science-fiction author focusing on ecological and environmental impacts of climate change—imagines post-global warming New York in his newest book, New York 2140. Sure, commuters use boats instead of cars, but climate change will have more large-scale implications beyond just traffic. But don’t worry, it’s just fiction, right?

INFO: Monday, Oct. 2. 7 p.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

Art Seen

‘NEW THREADS’ OPENS AT CABRILLO

Cabrillo’s “New Threads” exhibit showcases fiber and textiles as a medium for contemporary issues and ideas. Ranging from film and horsehair sculptures to crochet and lace doilies, the show proves that textile art goes far beyond grandma’s knitting.

INFO: Oct. 2-27. Cabrillo College Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Room 1002, Aptos.

Saturday 9/30

UCSC Harvest Festival

It’s time to break out the knit sweaters and pumpkin-spice everything, if you’re into that. Speaking of pumpkins, UCSC farm showcases their organically raised pumpkins at the open farm harvest festival, where they will also have a pie-baking contest, apple cider and every other fall activity you can imagine. Yes, bobbing for apples, too.

INFO: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. UCSC Farm, Hagar Drive and Village Road, Santa Cruz. casfs.ucsc.edu. Students and children are free, general admission is $5.

Friday 9/29 & Saturday 9/30

It’s officially Fall, but at the Santa Cruz Surf Film Festival, it’s an endless summer. Two days of surfing films and shorts from Australia, Hawaii, Ireland, and more—each with their own unique narrative, and of course monster waves. There are even a few Jack O’Neill cameos to really tug at your heartstrings.

INFO: The Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. General admission $16, all-screening pass: $50. A portion of all proceeds benefit Save Our Shores.

Sunday 10/1

Distinguished Artists Series

The first of a six-program concert series, pianist Alon Goldstein and cellist Inbal Segev each boast an impressive list of concerts and venues across the world. This event will feature work of Scarlatti, Brahms, Tsintsadze and others, and includes an interactive talk between artists and the audience.

INFO: 4 p.m. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. distinguishedartists.org. General admission $35.