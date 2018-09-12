5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz September 12-18

By

Green Fix

Upcycling Art

They say one person’s trash is another’s treasure, but any trash can be made into treasures, really. Join the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center for an Upcycling trash challenge for kids in elementary and middle school. Sanitized trash collected from Cowell Beach will be used to make new inventions and artwork. There will be a raffle, and endless opportunities to explore the Marine Sanctuary and learn about the rich marine ecosystem in the Monterey Bay. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

INFO: 2 p.m Saturday, Sept. 15. Monterey Bay Sanctuary Exploration Center. 35 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 201-0808. $22.

Art Seen

Radius Gallery’s ‘In the Industry: The Economics of an Artist’

In order to avoid the “starving artist” lifestyle, many local artists work in the service industry or have part-time supplemental jobs to help pay the bills. “In the Industry” connects five artists who balance a studio art practice and a professional position in the service industry, and brings the artists’ everyday lives into focus. See the other, more creative, side of servers and bartenders from Oswald, Linda’s Seabreeze Cafe, and West End Tap and Kitchen.

INFO: Exhibition runs through September 30 with a First Friday artists talk at 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Radius Gallery. 1050 River St #127, Santa Cruz. 706-1620. radiusgallery.com. Free.

Thursday 9/13

Intro to the Ketogenic Diet

What’s all the buzz around “going keto?” Is it like gluten-free, raw master cleanse, Bulletproof and ear-stapling diets? Er, not really. The keto diet is a high-fat and protein, low-carb diet that encourages the burning of fats rather than carbs. This class will teach the basics of the keto diet, and how switching from burning sugar to fat can increase mental clarity and physical energy, and even protect against degenerative disease. Anti-Inflammatory chef Magali Brecke, co-founder and nutritional director of Kitchen Witch Bone Broth, will go over the whys and hows of ketogenic diets, and discuss the current media and research outpouring on it. At the end of class, attendees will share a keto meal.

INFO: 6-8:30 p.m. New Leaf Community Markets. 1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. 426-1306. newleaf.com. $40.

Sunday 9/16

Pie For the People

With fall right around the corner, now is the time to start testing and tasting pies for the holidays. Local fundraising group Pie for the People is holding a fundraiser to benefit the NAACP Santa Cruz Branch’s Scholarship Fund and the work of the Education Committee. A great opportunity to try out new recipes or break out the ol’ faithful family pie, the community pie potluck welcomes all vegetarian sweet or savory pies. Don’t forget your own plate, utensils, napkin and cup.

INFO: 1-3 p.m. The Homeless Garden Project Farm. Shaffer Road at Delaware Avenue, Santa Cruz. pieforthepeople-santacruz.org. $5 donation suggested plus a pie.

9/15

‘Thriller’ Flash Mob Classes

’Cause this is thrillerrrrr! Thrillerrrrr night (insert fancy dance moves here). Learn the infamous “Thriller” dance and be a part of the world’s largest flash mob. Plus, Michael Jackson would have just celebrated his 60th birthday last month. We aren’t crying, you’re crying! But one doesn’t simply become a “Thriller” dance expert overnight. There are six classes offered, leading up to the simultaneous group dance on Saturday, Oct. 27. All ages are encouraged.

INFO: 10 a.m.-Noon. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. 420-6177. Free.