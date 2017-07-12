5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week July 12 – 18

By

Event highlights for the week of July 12, 2017.



Green Fix

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary offers scores of beautiful views, nature and incredible wildlife. Pulling from more than 200 submissions, Save our Shores presents an interactive photo exhibit of Monterey Bay’s various Marine Protected Areas this Thursday, July 13. Celebrate the beautiful, the fluffy, the blubbery, and the feathery creatures of the Bay.

Info: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Monterey Bay Sanctuary Exploration Center, 35 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free.

Art Seen

Santa Cruz Shakespeare Hitchcock Week

Summertime in Santa Cruz means Shakespeare, Shakespeare and … Hitchcock? That’s right, this season, Shakespeare Santa Cruz is celebrating our creepiest former Santa Cruzan with a week of wonders. Coupled with the opening of Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps (schedule online), the Nickelodeon will host a screening of the classic thriller Psycho on Wednesday, July 12 with an intro by Tere Carrubba, the granddaughter of Hitchcock himself. Traipse on over to the Crepe Place the following night, Thursday, July 13 for a screening of Vertigo and the filmmaker’s favorite libation, the White Lady.

Info: santacruzshakespeare.org.

Friday 7/14

Award-winning writer Jaimal Yogis comes to Bookshop Santa Cruz this Friday, July 14, for a book talk and signing of his latest book All Waves Are Water: Stumbling Toward Enlightenment and the Perfect Ride. In his meditative memoir, the Saltwater Buddha author continues to seek the path to enlightenment. Yogis left home at 16 to surf in Hawaii and join a monastery, now in his early 20s he returns to the road—which this time takes him to Tibet, where he meets a displaced Tibetan named Sonam, and further to Indonesia, Jerusalem, New York, and San Francisco.

Info: 7 p.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Saturday 7/15

Sunshine, brews and friends—the time for summer festivities has arrived. Grab the blankets, friends, family, and your favorite canine companions to toast Ballast Point, Firestone Walker, Speakeasy, Karl Strauss, and more. This year’s hoppin’ event will host two stages of live music, more than 50 craft breweries and cideries at Skypark in Scotts Valley.

Info: Noon-5 p.m. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. Hopnbarley.org. $5-$55.

Sunday 7/16

Like beer? Wine? Cheese? Hot sauce? Well then, believe it—you’re a fermented food fan. Get your ferment fun on with the first annual Fermentation Festival, a day of free sampling by vendors like Burn Hot Sauce, Farmhouse Cultures, Moss Beach Kombucha and so many more, plus live demonstrations by fermented food experts, and the annual Beer Masters Cup Homebrew Competition. Kristen and Christopher Shockley will present their newest book Fiery Ferments. If that weren’t enough to strike your fermented food fancy there’ll be live music with Coffee Zombie Collective and others, plus lawn games, food, kids activities and a Symbiotic Culture Of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY) petting zoo.

Info: Noon-5 p.m. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. fermentfest.org. $20-$25.