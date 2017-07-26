5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of July 26, 2017

Green Fix

Big Pete’s Beach Clean Up

It’s summertime, and the living is easy. But all easy living at the beach is generally followed by a pretty big trash pileup. Help beautify our backyard and keep it clean and healthy for the community to enjoy with Big Pete’s clean up on Cowell Beach. Joining with the likes of Save Our Shores, Santa Cruz Waves, and the Main Beach Clean Up Crew, Pete’s has cleaned up 26th Avenue, Twin Lakes, Sunny Cove and other local favorites. Cleanups are held regularly.

Info: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Cowell Beach, 21 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz. bigpetestreats.com/beach-clean-up. Free.

Art Seen

Beers and books—it’s totally a thing now. And thank goodness, too, they’re the perfect combination. This Saturday, July 29, more than 40 arts and crafts vendors will present handmade jewelry, pottery, soaps, woodcraft, clothing and more at the Books and Brews La Selva Beach Summer Fair. Peruse the book selection with coffees and pastries from the bake sale and then grab some delicious eats from Ate3One and microbrews from Discretion Brewing and English Ales. Crystal Bay Farm will offer fresh produce and local bands will provide the tunes.

Info: Saturday, July 29. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., La Selva Beach Clubhouse, 314 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach. [email protected]

Saturday 7/29

Julia Pastrana was an indigenous woman from Mexico who performed as a singer throughout the early 19th century. Pastrana also had a genetic condition called hypertrichosis which covered her face and body with black hair, enlarged her ears and nose, and caused irregular teeth. Her life was so fascinating that for more than a hundred years after her death, her mummified body was passed from hand to hand, exhibited all over the world. In 2013, her body was finally laid to rest in her hometown, 153 years after her death. This Saturday, July 29, a group of women celebrate her life with a lecture by Dr. Kathleen Godfrey, a one-woman show by Larissa Garcia, a space dedicated to Laura Anderson Barbata, who was responsible for putting Pastrana’s body to rest, as well as crafts and interactive art.

Info: 1-5 p.m. Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.

Saturday 7/29

New York Times best-selling author Marianne Williamson returns to Santa Cruz to speak about Healing in the 21st Century. Williamson is an internationally acclaimed spiritual author and lecturer and has been featured on popular programs like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Good Morning America” and “Charlie Rose.” Williamson writes in her 1989 best-selling book A Return to Love, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure … ”

Info: 8 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz. riotheater.com. $40.

Saturday 7/29

‘50 Years of Farming and Gardening’ Workshops

This Saturday, July 29, the UC Santa Cruz Farm & Garden celebrates 50 years of of UCSC’s leadership in organic farming and sustainable agriculture. In 1967, a modest organic garden on a steep hillside above Stevenson College grew into an internationally-acclaimed hands-on education and research program. More than 1,500 people have graduated from the apprenticeship and the center’s research has led to breakthroughs in the organic production of key crops like strawberries, apples, and artichokes. Workshops begin at 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and include topics like pollinators in the garden, drawing in the garden, integrating blueberries, youth empowerment and working with teens in the garden. Advance registration is recommended.

Info: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. UCSC Farm, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. specialevents.ucsc.edu. $20-$30.