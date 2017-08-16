5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of August 16, 2017

Green Fix:

Garden Posy Workshop

Whether you call them nosegays, tussie-mussies, or posies, Teresa Sabankaya, founder of Bonny Doon Garden Company, will teach you how to make one. These sweet little bouquets are great for birthdays, anniversaries, or simply to beautify your kitchen table. Wander the gardens of Bonny Doon and collect flower snippets to include in your arrangement while learning how to make them at home.

INFO: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Bonny Doon Garden, 4286 Bonny Doon Road, bonnydoongardenco.com. $85.

Art Seen:

‘David Copperfield, the Musical’

If Charles Dickens wrote an autobiography, this would be it. Well, sort of. Based on Dickens’ eighth novel, follow the happy but difficult life of David Copperfield, a sensitive romantic faced with English urban poverty. David Copperfield the Musical brings new life to the decades-old novel as part of the New Works Night. Info: Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday Aug. 20. Mountain Community Theater. 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. mctshows.org. $7.

Saturday 8/19

Cops and Rodders Car Show

Head to Scotts Valley Skypark this weekend to see some of the hottest hot rods around. Starting at the Boardwalk, follow the police-escorted train of more than 90 hot rods along East Cliff to Scotts Valley, where the cars will be on display for viewing and judging. While you’re there, head next door to the Scotts Valley Art, Wine, and Beer Festival for drinks, music, and snacks. Info: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Scotts Valley Skypark. 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. scottsvalleypd.com/cops-n-rodders.

Thursday 8/17

The largest South Asian Comedy festival is stopping in Santa Cruz on its Bay Area tour. The Desi (pronounced THEY-see) Santa Cruz show will feature 10 comedians from across the world. During their 11-day, nine-stop tour, the comedians on the Desi Comedy Festival hope to use comedy to express various cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds while providing a space for South Asian voices. Info: 8 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz Center. 320 Cedar St., #2, Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org. $20.

Friday 8/18-Sunday 8/20

Take your Shakespeare knowledge beyond that one class you took in school. This weekend UCSC is hosting a three-day event focused on all things Shakespeare, led by the most Shakespeare-savvy scholars around. You can join in for just the lectures, or both the lectures and two performances. The final day of the series will also include an educational tutorial on how to best incorporate and plan lessons around Shakespeare. Info: UCSC Campus. 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org/wws. $25-$150.