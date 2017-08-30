5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of August 30, 2017

Green Fix

The Last Capitola Begonia Festival

Begonias, though one of the most popular perennials, are often taken for granted. They are mild-mannered, temperate plants that put up with even the most amateur gardeners. That’s why, for 65 years, the annual Capitola Begonia Festival puts the resilient flowers at center stage. Though the begonia once grew abundantly in Capitola, the supply has since dried up. So after six decades, this year will be the final celebration. Spend Labor Day weekend commemorating the long-standing festival and the flower that started it all.

INFO: Friday Sept. 1- Monday, Sept. 4. Capitola Village. begoniafestival.com. Free.

Art Seen

Erle Loran Show Grand Opening

Paul Cezanne was a founding father of post-impressionism and the beginnings of cubism. He was an inspiration to Picasso and Matisse. But for Erle Loran, inspiration is an understatement. Loran took admiration to a new level by moving into Cezanne’s old studio. Loran was appointed to the Arts Department Chair of UC Berkeley, and drew inspiration from pop art, and modernist abstract art. Around 50 of his paintings will be on display through September.

INFO: Show opens Friday Sept. 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Robert Azensky Fine Art, 3140 Porter St, Soquel.

Wednesday 8/30

Voltaire’s Candide

Humor and sarcasm ages well—and Voltaire’s Candide proves it. Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s acting interns return to round out their final performance of Candide this week, with laughs included. The tongue-in-cheek story follows Candide’s misfortunate though hilarious search of adventure and fortune. Keep in mind that due to some mature humor, the performance may not be suitable for all ages.

INFO: Show starts at 7:30 p.m. The Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park. 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org. $25.

Thursday 8/31-Sunday 9/3

Abbott Square Grand Opening Weekend

The opening of Abbott Square has been a long process. It has been unofficially open for some time now, but this weekend the MAH makes it official, with all of the restaurants and bars putting on their finishing touches and open for business. The weekend begins with Salsa Night on Thursday, followed by a music night on Saturday, and Boogie & Bubbles (aka a kid’s dream) on Sunday. If you haven’t stopped by Abbott Square yet, this would be the time.

INFO: Abbott Square Market, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz. abbottsquare.org. Free.

Saturday 9/2

Wings Over Watsonville

At some point, we have all wanted to know what it’s like to fly an airplane. Sadly, this is the closest some of us will ever come. Luckily, there’s a lot to learn about aviation and its history on the Watsonville Municipal Airport tarmac. Free aircraft and helicopter rides for children ages 8-17, intro to flying and skydive jumps as well as food vendors. It’s a wannabe pilot’s dream.

INFO: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Watsonville Municipal Airport. 100 Aviation Way, Watsonville. wowflyin.org. Free.