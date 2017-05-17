5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of May 17, 2017

Green Fix

Reclaim the streets this Sunday, May 21, as Watsonville opens up Brennan and Union streets to a free community event so locals can bike, skate, walk, dance and play without cars present. Enjoy the “pop-up park” with friends and family, live music, educational outreach booths, art and activities. The first Open Streets in Santa Cruz County took place in 2012 on West Cliff Drive, and drew more than 9,000 participants.

Info: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Brennan and Union streets, Watsonville. scopenstreets.org. Free.

Art Seen

Coming from the Zapotec language, guelaguetza signifies giving, cooperation and community.

Celebrate its meaning through Oaxacan culture and tradition with Santa Cruz nonprofit Senderos’ 12th annual Vive Oaxaca Guelaguetza. Festivities will kick off with a traditional Calenda, a procession and fiesta with dancers, musicians, and large puppets parading on Cooper Street. The festival marketplace will be selling traditional Oaxacan food and beverages like mole, tlayudas and tejate, as well as crafts and souvenirs. Traditional Oaxacan band Banda de Viento will provide the tunes, along with students from Zoogocho, Oaxaca, and Senderos’ youth banda Ensamble Musical.

Info: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Harbor High School, 300 La Fonda Ave., Santa Cruz.

Thursday 5/18

The Watsonville Film Festival will screen Queens of Syria, an award-winning documentary that follows 50 Syrian women who were forced into exile in Jordan, and brings their tragedies to life through their rendition of Euripides’s classic The Trojan Woman.

Info: 7-9 p.m. Appleton Grill & Event Lounge, 410 Rodriguez St., Watsonville. 724-5555. queensofsyriatour.com. $8.

Friday 5/19

This Friday, May 19, the nonprofit arts organization Arts of Santa Cruz will take over the empty stores in Capitola Mall and showcase more than 20 local artists’ work—photography, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, woodwork and more. Art of Santa Cruz works to support artists in Santa Cruz County with customer assistance, facilitating participation, and merchandizing art. Each month, the Art of Santa Cruz nonprofit will feature a local charity to support. May will showcase the Walnut Avenue Family & Women’s Center.

Info: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Ave., Capitola. facebook.com/ArtofSantaCruz. Free.

Saturday 5/21

The past few months have been a scary time for immigrant communities in the U.S., which is why Pie for the People has teamed up with the Santa Cruz County Immigration Project and the Community Action Board. In an effort to raise community awareness and money to support local immigrant families, they’re hosting their eighth community fundraiser with this month’s featured nonprofit, the Santa Cruz County Immigration Project (SCCIP). SCCIP provides free, competent and professional legal services, advocacy and education for local immigrant families. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sweet or savory vegetarian pie, plates and cutlery.

Info: 1-3 p.m. Homeless Garden Project, Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz. Donation.