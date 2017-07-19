5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of July 19, 2017

Green Fix

Shark Science Week

With their cold, black eyes; powerful, sleek movements; razor-sharp teeth and blood-smelling abilities, sharks arenâ€™t exactly the teddy bears of the sea. But the fear factor has been overhyped in Hollywoodâ€™s ongoing obsession with them, so the Seymour Center is hosting a science-themed Shark Week of its own. Dive into numerous fascinating topics like the incredible shark senses, reproduction, their relation to skates and rays, and more.

Info: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Seymour Center Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. $6-$8.

Art Seen

Little Peopleâ€™s Repertory â€˜Peter Pamiltonâ€™

Itâ€™s the scrappy, flying orphan that we all know and love, but with a twist. Peter Pamilton has been spending time away from Neverland, visiting the Darling home, where three enlightened sisters tell him stories about freedom and equality. Peter convinces Angelica, Eliza, and Wendy to fly back with him and battle the tyrannical Captain Hook. Little Peopleâ€™s Repertory Theatre of Ben Lomond presents this original rock musical by Jannine Chadwick, with a cast of local children ages eight to 14, singing and dancing to more than 25 parodies of modern pop, rap, and rock hits.

Info: Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 30. Park Hall, Community Center, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. lprt.org.

Wednesday 7/19

Outdoor Storytime Summer Series

Thereâ€™s only one thing thatâ€™s better than storytime: storytime in the great outdoors, where tales come to life and imaginations can run wild. Join Billie Harris in Bookshop Santa Cruzâ€™s outdoor reading series at one of their newly commissioned â€œartful reading benches.â€ Designed by local artist Denise Davidson, this bench was dedicated to the city of Santa Cruz at Garfield Park in 2016, with the intent of creating reading spots for children in our local parks. An actress with Shakespeare Santa Cruz and Cabrillo Stage, Harris has lent her soothing voice and theatrical training to memorable storytelling since her weekly morning radio show on KUSP.

Info: 10-11 a.m. 634 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Sunday 7/23

Robert Anton Wilson predicted â€œthings will continue as they always have, getting weirder all the time.â€ Wilson wrote 35 books and published more than 1,500 articles. He co-authored the underground classic The Illuminatus! Trilogy, winner of the 1986 Prometheus Hall of Fame Award, and his works include Schroedingerâ€™s Cat Trilogy which was called the â€œmost scientific of all science fiction novels.â€ In 2003, Santa Cruz mayor Emily Reilly proclaimed July 23 Robert Anton Wilson Day. This year, celebrate his life and legacy with a day of talks by Christina Pearson, Daisy Campbell, Erik Davis, Richard Rasa, and music by the creator of the Super Weird Happenings.

Info: 2-9 p.m. Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org. $23.

Sunday 7/23

45th Annual Wharf to Wharf

Each year the fourth Sunday of July is taken over by 16,000 runners from across the U.S. and around the world. They converge on Santa Cruz for the annual six-mile race to Capitola which first got its start in 1973. This yearâ€™s race begins at 8:30 a.m. and starts at the Santa Cruz Wharf. Registration is limited to 16,000 people.

Info: 8:30 a.m. Santa Cruz Wharf, Beach St. & Cliff St., Santa Cruz. wharftowharf.com. $45.