By

Green Fix

‘PlantPure Nation’ Screening

Plants are healthier than meat, we know this. But do we? The documentary PlantPure Nation tells the story of three people on a journey to inform the world about the biggest health breakthrough of all time: that a plant-based diet can prevent, and, in some cases, reverse many of the most deadly diseases in America. Filmed across the U.S., PlantPure Nation features editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine, Steve Forbes Jr., Dr. Neal Barnard, founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and a host of world-renowned experts, doctors and authors. Pre-registration suggested, admission is free and popcorn will be served.

Info: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 2. New Leaf Market, 1101 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. newleaf.com/events. Free.

Art Seen

Standing Rock Presentation

For the past several months the North Dakota Access Pipeline has been all over the news: celebrities openly voiced their opposition, some joined protests, President Donald Trump advanced the pipeline with an executive order, and recently, on Feb. 23, Holly Miranda and Ani DiFranco released a Standing Rock protest song. Recent coverage of Standing Rock has shown camps being burned down and the remaining holdout protesters being arrested. This Sunday, March 5, Curtis Reliford and Spotted Elk invite the community to hear what locals saw at Standing Rock, what they learned, and what they brought back. There’ll be an open discussion, drumming, dancing, a slide show, and snacks.

Info: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. Free.

Thursday 3/2

Live Marathon Reading of ‘1984’

The term “Orwellian” was an adjective long before “alternative facts” were cited to justify a sitting U.S. presidents’ misinformation. Sales of George Orwell’s groundbreaking 1984 have spiked, making the chilling dystopian classic a sudden bestseller 68 years after its first publication. That’s why Bookshop Santa Cruz is hosting a one-day marathon reading of the book, featuring local authors, educators, activists, youth and others all reading a 20-minute portion of the book aloud. Come and go, sit and listen, or even make postcards with 1984 to send to elected officials.

Info: 10 a.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Saturday 3/4

Light Up the Night Bike Ride



Listen up bicyclists: Riding in the dark without any lights or reflective gear is dangerous, especially during this stormy season. So don’t be a ninny—learn all about nighttime safety with Bike Santa Cruz County and the Bicycle Trip with their third annual Light Up the Night community bike ride. And it’s not all serious doom and gloom—learning about bike safety doesn’t have to be a drag—there’ll be a pre-ride festival with free bike lights donated by Bell Helmets and others, plus bike and helmet decorating, and a free raffle. Groove through town with tunes and show up prepared for prizes for best costume, brightest bike and brightest rider.

Info: 4:30 p.m. Bicycle Trip, 1001 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bikesantacruzcounty.org. 425-0665. Free.

Wednesday 3/8

‘I Am a Girl’ Screening International Women’s Day

What does it mean to be a girl in 2017? In celebration of International Women’s Day this Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Nickelodeon is screening I Am a Girl, a full-length documentary that explores the answer to that question. With feminism in all of its shapes, forms, and waves, the term has taken on new meanings, yet the disparity between the sexes in technology, science, discrimination, and violence, persist. I Am a Girl shares the stories of courageous girls who found ways to persevere. Ten percent of the proceeds benefit the National Women’s Law Center.

Info: 7:30 p.m. The Nickelodeon, 210 Lincoln St., Santa Cruz. 426-7500. gathr.us/screening/19465. $11.