5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

Event highlights for the week of May 24, 2017

Green Fix

Redwood Grove Loop Guided Walk

The grand coast redwood trees are an icon of Northern California. They exceed storybook imaginations and exemplify the grandeur of nature. This Monday, May 29, learn a smidge of history, some ecology, and meet some local legends on an easy half-mile walk through an old-growth grove in Big Basin Redwoods State Park. The trail is wheelchair accessible and mostly flat. This event takes place every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Info: 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Big Basin Redwoods State Park, 21600 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek. Free.

Art Seen

Enjoy Memorial Day weekend at Junction Park with the Boulder Creek community. This free event will feature activities for children and local art vendors presenting their works, along with live music from Mofongo, JnJ Dynamite, Dead Men Rocking, and Isaac and the Haze. There will also be beer by Uncommon Brewers, wine and barbecue from BC Brewery available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Boulder Creek Recreation and Parks Department.

Info: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Junction Park, 13264 Middleton Ave., Santa Cruz. Free.

Thursday 5/25

‘I am Jane Doe’ Screening

It happens every day in America—children are sold into sexual slavery. I Am Jane Doe is the story of the mothers who are fighting back and reclaiming their childrens’ futures. Narrated by Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain and directed by Mary Mazzio, the film is presented by local nonprofit Rising International, which is fighting human trafficking on the Central Coast with the Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Info: 6 p.m. Rio Theater, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. risinginternational.org. $10.

Friday 5/26 – Sunday 6/4

Luis Valdez’s iconic Zoot Suit tells the 1942 story of the Sleepy Lagoon murder and the reaction of the Los Angeles Police Department, a case which ended in the arrest, trial and imprisonment of a group of Mexican-American men, without evidence, because they were “Mexican and dangerous.” Violence against Latinos and other minorities spread through Los Angeles and other American cities in the wake of the court decision, becoming known as the Zoot Suit Riots because of the extravagant long-cut “zoot” suits worn by those who were targeted. This year, Valdez, a key figure in the Chicano Rights Movement, created a new version of the play. UCSC will be the first academic theater to produce the new script, directed by Valdez’s son, Kinan Valdez.

Info: 3 & 7:30 p.m. UCSC Mainstage, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. UCSCtickets.com. $12-$18.

Saturday 5/27 – Sunday 5/28

Music in May

For 10 years, Music in May has brought world-renowned musicians to Santa Cruz. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the festival will head to local classrooms and a county youth detention facility, and include a world premiere, a final tribute to the festival’s longtime friend David Arben, and a collaboration with San Francisco Ballet Corps member Kimberly Braylock-Olivier. Saturday’s program will feature Santa Cruz Symphony’s conductor Daniel Stewart and Braylock-Olivier performing original choreography to Spiegel im Spiegel. Sunday afternoon’s program will unveil the newest music written for chamber ensemble and TJ Cole’s world premiere, plus 5 Pieces for 2 Violins.

Info: 7 & 2 p.m. Samper Recital Hall, Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. musicinmay.org.