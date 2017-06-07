5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz County This Week

By

Event highlights for the week of June 7, 2017

Green Fix

Get on your most flared bell-bottoms, technicolor tie dye and throw up those peace signs—it’s time to travel back to the groovy 1960s with a boho celebration to benefit the historic Castro Adobe State Historic Park. With a nod to the artistic counterculture of the 1960s that thrived in the Castro Adobe during the decade, Boho Castro will embrace the period when Victor and Sidney Jowers owned the property and made the adobe an eclectic pivoting point for the arts. Mickey’s Catering will provide a throwback menu reminiscent of the Sticky Wicket paired with Storrs Winery wines and Corralitos Brewing Co.’s fine beers. Funds raised will benefit the full opening of the historical Castro Adobe State Historic Park in the Pajaro Valley and period costumes are encouraged.

Info: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Castro Adobe State Historic Park, 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville. bohocastro.eventbrite.com. $75.

Art Seen

This Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, the local community is invited to the UCSC campus to meet, mingle, and peruse incredible artwork made by print media students. Hundreds of original etchings, lithographs, digital prints, woodcuts, handmade books and more will be on display and available for purchase. Meet the artists and store up some incredible, unique gifts for birthdays or the holidays. The event is free, cash-only, and open to the public—all profits directly benefit the student artists and UCSC printmaking program.

Info: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., June 9 & 10. UCSC Santa Cruz Elena Baskin Visual Arts Printmaking Studio, Room G-101, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. artsites.ucsc.edu/printsale. Free.

Thursday 6/8

It’s 1982 and a 28-year-old Cecile decides it’s time to move on from San Francisco and start a new life in a small California coastal town. Making the move in haste, Cecile rents a unit in a complex for the elderly and handicapped, and having just had her heart broken, she feels isolated. But, for some reason, her neighbors won’t leave her alone. One romance between two tenants, some thefts, a fire, and a murder change Cecile’s life forever. Local author Vinnie Hansen will celebrate the release of her new book, Lostart Street, at Bookshop this Thursday, June 8, with a book talk and signing.

Info: 7 p.m. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com. Free.

Sunday 6/11

Nosh on some authentic falafel, pita bread, and tahini before boogying down to the Rock Shabbat Band with their special Jewish spirit wrapped in rock and jazz modes—the Santa Cruz Jewish Cultural Festival has returned. Everyone is invited to shop the shuk, get a drink from the “Bar” Mitzvah and partake in singing, storytelling, face-painting, and more. Catch fascinating 18-minute TEDx-style Chai Talks, docent-guided tours of the sanctuary art and symbols, and a market of more than 20 local and Bay Area artists’ wares.

Info: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos. tbeaptos.org. Free.

Sunday 6/11

Avant Garden Party

This Sunday, June 11, New Music Works presents its 36th annual fundraiser with an all-African afternoon of music, dance and cuisine. Singer and composer Akindele Bankole will present two new songs with Bill Walker and friends. Senegalese dance and drum ensemble, Domou Africa, as well as Singing Wood Marimba, The Ariose Singers, Jennifer Cass, Philip Collins and Jay Arms. Chef Jozseph Schultz of India Joze will cook up cuisine from Africa’s inner and outer limits in addition to a silent auction where one of the items up for bidding will be a six-day South Africa safari.

Info: 2-6 p.m. The Garden, 2701 Monterey Ave., Soquel. newmusicworks.org/avant-garden-africa. $17-$22.