5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz This Week

Event highlights for the week of August 23, 2017.

Green Fix

Volunteer in ‘River Health Days’

Learn more about invasive and native species while helping local wildlife habitats along the San Lorenzo River. Invasive species, like ice plant and Cape ivy, are abundant along the riverwalk and damage the ecosystem that many species depend on. Volunteers will remove and replace the invasive species with mugwort and wildflowers to maintain the delicate habitat. To register, email [email protected]

Info: Saturday, Aug. 26 9:30 a.m.-noon. San Lorenzo River Walk, Coastal-watershed.org.

Art Seen

Bingo: The Winning Musical

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. NextStage Productions brings the story of a group of ultra-competitive bingo fanatics to Santa Cruz this weekend. The off-Broadway comedy invites the audience to laugh, sing and play a game of bingo along with the cast. One hundred percent chance of bingo, guaranteed.

Info: Friday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Sept.3. Louden Nelson Community Center. 301 Center St, Santa Cruz. Saturday, Sept. 9- Sunday, Sept. 10. Mid County Senior Center. 829 Bay Ave., Capitola. nextstagesantacruz.org/bingo. $20.

Saturday, 8/26

How To: Keyhole Gardens

There are many forms of drought-friendly gardening, and keyhole gardening is one of them. Named for their iconic keyhole shape, these little gardens consist of raised platforms that rely on their compost core for continual nutrients and moisture storage. Learn the basics of how to start your own from the UC Master Gardeners.

Info: 10 a.m.-Noon. UC Master Gardeners of Monterey Bay Demonstration Garden, 1430 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. mbmg.org. Registration required. Free.

Sunday, 8/27

Fifth Annual Run by the Sea

Who says you can’t workout while also spending a day by the beach? Enjoy the scenic coast of north Santa Cruz at the Run by the Sea, benefitting Bike Santa Cruz County. The routes follow a flat dirt trail along Wilder Ranch overlooking the bay. Running isn’t everyone’s forte, so events range from a 4K run/walk to a half-marathon, with options to volunteer, too. Registration ends soon, so sign up while you can.

Info: 7:30 a.m. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Rd, Santa Cruz. runbythesea.org. Registration required by Aug. 24. $40-$80.

Saturday, 8/26-Sunday 8/27

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

Tequila, tacos, music, say no more. Try over a dozen tequila varieties while munching on endless amounts of tacos and listening to local live music. Tequila sampling is on Saturday only, but have no fear because Sunday is mass margarita day. Tacos and entertainment on both days. Info: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. San Lorenzo Park. tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com. General admission $10, Saturday tequila sampling $40.