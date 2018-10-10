5 Things to Do in Santa Cruz Oct. 10-16

By

Green Fix

‘Evolution of Organic’ Screening

Organic farming and food wasn’t always mainstream. The documentary The Evolution of Organic is a time warp back to the late ’60s, when it was an act of rebellion to reject chemical farming and explore organic alternatives. The film tells the story of the earliest Alan Chadwick Garden farmers at UCSC, and their goal of making organic and sustainable agriculture and food accessible to everyone.

INFO: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Appleton Grill, 410 Rodriguez St., Watsonville. 724-5555. evolutionoforganic.com. Free.

Art Seen

New Music Works 40th Season Opener

Happy 40th birthday to New Music Works! They’re kicking off their 40th season with a series of four concerts from October to June. This first show includes Bob Hughes, founder of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music and former student of Lou Harrison. Make no mistake, this isn’t just any concert. It includes electric guitar interplays, greek tragedy allusions and a world premier of a co-composed woodwind quartet by Hughes and Harrison.

INFO: Saturday, Oct. 13. UCSC Music Recital Hall, 402 McHenry Rd., Santa Cruz. newmusicworks.org. $25/$30 general, $12/$15 student.

Saturday 10/13

Voter Participation Festival

With the midterm elections quickly approaching, now is the time to register to vote and learn more about your local and state candidates. Those who are already registered will be able to verify their registration and polling location. This festival is the first of its kind and features local speakers Daniel Paul Nelson, Sara Nelson and Michael Levy. There will be complementary food and live music.

INFO: Noon-5 pm. Laurel Park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. 239-1955. poorpeoplescampaign.org. Free.

Friday 10/12

Seventh Annual Imagine Disability Short Film Festival

Local nonprofit Imagine Supported Living Services hosts their annual Film Festival event to both empower people with disabilities and raise awareness about them in our community. Individuals with disabilities don’t often get the opportunity to share their story through art and are commonly misrepresented in popular media and films. All of the films included feature those with developmental disabilities in some way, whether it’s the actors or directors, and the films will be a mix of documentary and fiction, professional and amateur.

INFO: 5:30-9 p.m. Colligan Theater at the Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. imaginesls.org/imagine-short-film-festival. 464-8355 ext 212. $20.

Friday 10/12-Saturday 10/13

David Swanson Lectures

Just a month out from Armistice Day on Nov. 11, join the Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) in a two-day event with Peace Activist David Swanson. David Swanson is a journalist and author who frequently speaks about issues of war and nonviolence. He received the 2018 Peace Prize and is a three-time Nobel Peace prize nominee. Friday evening events include music and book signings, and Saturday includes lunch and a workshop. Nov. 11 will be the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day; look out for updates on the RCNV celebration.

INFO: 7-9 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m.-Noon Saturday. Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. 423-1626. rcnv.org. Friday $15 suggested donation, Saturday $25.