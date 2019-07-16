5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: July 17-23

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening

Green Fix

Kindred Herbs Plant Sale

Kindred Herbs—a new, woman-owned plant nursery—is hosting its first medicinal plant sale, with more than 60 herbs from around the world for sale. As herbalism grows in popularity, many wild plants are being over-harvested. Kindred Herb’s medicinal plant nursery allows farmers and gardeners to grow and harvest their own herbs locally without depleting the wild populations that are at risk. There will be Ayurvedic, Chinese, European, and North American herbs; all are grown organically and have been selected for their potency and suitability for the cool Santa Cruz climate.

INFO: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. 2014 Ocean St. Extension, Santa Cruz. kindred-herbs.com. Free entry.

Art Seen

Tiny Winery Concert Series

NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series has made a name for itself by featuring small-town artists on the big audio stage. In the same spirit of showcasing local talent, Armitage Wines is launching its Tiny Winery concert series with an intimate outdoor performance by rising country music star Jesse Daniel. Daniel grew up in the Santa Cruz Mountains and recently received the 2019 Ameripolitan Award for honky-tonk male performer. There will be wine, snacks and tunes. Proceeds benefit Quail Hollow Integrated Arts.

INFO: 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 19. The Armitage Winery, 705 Canham Rd., Scotts Valley. armitagewines.com/blogs/events. $28.

Thursday 7/18-Sunday 7/21

Flynn Creek Circus

Get ready to go down the rabbit hole with Flynn Creek Circus’ all new big top production Out of Hat. The show is told from a rabbit’s perspective, and explores both the magic of physics and the physics of magic. Meet the sinister magician, the bunny revolutionaries, a two-headed girl, and more. This year’s cast features the world famous “gentlemen jugglers” Kris and Harrison Kremo from Switzerland.

INFO: Varying showtimes, check online for information. SkyPark, 361 Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley. flynncreekcircus.com. $12 child/$27 adult/$20 seniors and students.

Tuesday 7/23-Tuesday 8/7

Santa Cruz Shakespeare ‘Pay What You Will’

Summer is for outdoor theater, and in Santa Cruz, that means Shakespeare. Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the summer tradition of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, regardless of finances, which is why SCS is sharing show previews at a special, donation-based price. Guests can “pay what you will” on any seat in the house, starting at a $5 minimum for The Comedy of Errors and The Winter’s Tale.

INFO: 2 and 7:30 p.m. The Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Rd. in Delaveaga Park, Santa Cruz. 460-6399. santacruzshakespeare.org. $5 minimum/donation.

Thursday 7/18

‘The Search for the Loch Ness Monster’

If Nessie didn’t exist, then why would Scotland have a protocol in place for when she/he is found? Guidelines under the Scottish Natural Heritage government group stipulate that if and when Nessie is captured, a DNA sample should be taken before releasing him/her back into the lake. Join guest lecturer and adventurer David Miln Smith, the first man to swim from Africa to Europe across the Strait of Gibraltar, in a talk about his love of the Loch Ness Monster, and what it was like to search for it.

INFO: 1-3 p.m. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. 420-6177. Free.