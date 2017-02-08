6 Things To Do In Santa Cruz This Week

By

Green Fix

Celebrating 25 Years of Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Birthdays are the best, and this year we have a big one—the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s 25th. Celebrate a quarter-century of conservation, education and recreation with Dan Haifley, former director of Save Our Shores and current director of the O’Neill Sea Odyssey. Haifley will discuss the history of the sanctuary, its relevance today and the importance of conservation in the future.

Info: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Porter Memorial Library, 3050 Porter St., Soquel. Free.

Art Seen

Contra Cruz

It’s the biggest Vets Hall dance event of the year, and a toe-tapping good time. Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with love for the contra dance community with live music, guided dances, decorations and snacks. Contra is a traditional New England style of folk dancing in which each dance is taught and prompted by a caller. They’re high energy, creative, social and playful. No dancing experience necessary and partners are not required.

Info: 2-9 p.m. Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. contracruz.org.

$15-$25.

Saturday 2/11

Protect Planned Parenthood Gathering

In response to nationwide “Defund Planned Parenthood” rallies that are planned for Saturday, Feb. 11 by the anti-choice group ProtestPP, locals will gather at the Santa Cruz Planned Parenthood location to voice their support for the healthcare provider. Organizers ask participants to wear pink, bring pink signs, “embody the joy of life and affordable health care,” and have fun. Further details can be found online on the Protect Planned Parenthood- Santa Cruz, CA Facebook page.

Info: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Soquel Avenue at Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz. Free.

Saturday 2/11

Wine 2 Water 4 Africa

The Tannery World Dance & Cultural Center and Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary Club present their fourth annual “Wine 2 Water 4 Africa,” a night of wine tasting, appetizers, African music and dance. A benefit for the Rotary Global Grant for clean water in Lhuhwahwa village of Kasese, Uganda, the event will feature performances by Oumou and Mbor Faye of “Domu Africa,” as well as an auction featuring art by Santa Cruz artists.

Info: 2-5 p.m. Tannery World Dance & Cultural Center, 1060 River St., #111, Santa Cruz. $37-$40.

Saturday 2/11

Haunted Santa Cruz

Want to find a Valentine’s Day event with a little twist for your sweetie? How about delving into the terrifying haunted history of Santa Cruz’s dark past? Maryanne Porter has stories of paranormal Santa Cruz that involve romance, thwarted or otherwise. She’ll discuss her research into the paranormal with her new book Haunted Santa Cruz, California, which covers centuries of history, including cemetery ghosts and popular haunts such as Brookdale Lodge and Sunshine Villa.

Info: 2 p.m. Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. fsvpl.org. Free.

Sunday 2/12

Pie for the People

Local families coming together to teach their children about social justice in an action-oriented way and spreading the love of pie? Santa Cruz’s Pie for the People is a seasonal community pie potluck held three to four times a year to benefit grassroots nonprofits. This month, they chose Senderos, a multiservice nonprofit that creates successful pathways for the Latino community of Santa Cruz County through history, dance, music education and more. Senderos youth dancers and musicians will perform. Please bring a sweet or savory pie.

Info: 1-3 p.m. Branciforte Small Schools Campus Multipurpose Room, 840 N. Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz. pieforthepeople-santacruz.org. $5 donation requested.

Sunday 2/12

Together with Love Run/Walk

Everybody could probably use a little bit more love after the long year we’ve had—and it’s only February. So get those endorphins pumping, lace up your running shoes and join with community members from the central coast to partake in the annual Together With Love Run/Walk. 10K and 5K races start at 9 a.m. and are open to competitive runners, joggers, and fun-walkers. Funds raised are used to support counseling, crisis intervention services for survivors of sexual assault, and community prevention education programs for children and adults through the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center. Registration required.

Info: 9 a.m. Lovers’ Point Park, 630 Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove. mtryrapecrisis.org. $38-$42.