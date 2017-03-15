6 Things To Do In Santa Cruz This Week

By

Green Fix

Restoration Day At Natural Bridges

Spring is slowly unfolding in Santa Cruz, and going outside finally seems like a viable option. Bask in the sunshine while giving back to the community with California State Parks and the Watershed Stewards Program’s Restoration Day. Moore Creek is home to a plethora of diverse species such as the Monarch butterfly, Tidewater Goby, and Ohlone Tiger Beetle, but the surrounding ecosystem needs to be healthy in order to sustain life. Wear long sleeves, long pants and boots, and bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. RSVP by email.

Info: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Natural Bridge State Beach, 2531 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. [email protected]

Art Seen

‘Words Dressed & Undressed’

Local author, poet and artist Patrice Vecchione brings her multimedia show, Words Dressed & Undressed: Women, Identity & Aging back to Santa Cruz with a performance on March 17 and two performances on March 18. Changing outfits and storylines, Vecchione explores what it means to be pretty, who defines beauty, a woman’s place in society, and who should have control over a woman’s body. Proceeds from the March 17 show will benefit the Santa Cruz Health Centers in support of women’s reproductive rights.

Info: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Center Stage 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. words.brownpapertickets.com. $20-$35.

Friday 3/17

St. Patrick’s Day Green Menu

Those looking for a nontraditional take on St. Paddy’s Day can feast on green with three of the locally owned businesses operating out of the Commercial Kitchen Incubator Project (CKIP) of El Pajaro Community Development Corporation. My Mom’s Mole will be returning to Elkhorn Slough Brewing Co. in Watsonville to serve up tacos, green waffles will be provided by the Green Waffle, and there will be a side of green items like kale or cactus salad from El Nopalito.

Info: 4-8 p.m. Elkhorn Slough Brewing Co., 65 Hangar Way, Watsonville. Free.

Friday 3/17

‘The Catalyst’ Screening

The Catalyst is a Santa Cruz institution, having hosted countless icons like Nirvana, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Neil Young, Tina Turner, Red Hot Chili Peppers and so many more. It’s inextricably linked with this town’s history—and with the memories of so many locals. When it opened, it was a hub for the counterculture and today still brings in the biggest names in the business. This St. Patrick’s Day, learn all about the first 40 years of the Catalyst’s music industry legacy through this film from international rock photographer and director Michèle Benson.

Info: 7 p.m. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecatalystfilm.brownpapertickets.com. $13-$15.

Saturday 3/18

Santa Cruz Indivisible Open House

This Saturday, March 18, the local chapter of the nationwide Indivisible movement will host an open house. Attendees can learn about Santa Cruz Indivisible and other community organizations doing work in their focus area. Indivisible will share information on how to participate in “everyday activism” by responding to new initiatives of Congress and the administration and resist their implementation. Representatives from more than two dozen active working groups will be tabling and providing information.

Info: 2-5 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. santacruzindivisible.org. Free.

Tuesday 3/21

‘Tickling Giants’ Screening

The Arab Spring was a horrible, bloody time for Egypt, during which hundreds of protesters fighting for democratic rights were killed, and thousands injured. Amid it all, the “Egyptian Jon Stewart,” Bassem Youssef, had the courage to call out what was going on on live television. He was wanted dead, threatened, and arrested. Regardless of who was in charge of the government, Youssef pledged himself to be the voice of the people while also being the most-watched television host in the Middle East. Tickling Giants is the story of how Youssef left his job as a heart surgeon to become a full-time comedian.

Info: 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Theatre, 210 Lincoln St., Santa Cruz. landmarktheatres.com. $15.