6 Things To Do In Santa Cruz This Week

By

Green Fix

Local filmmaker Ed Schehl, who produces short films focused on environmental and social issues, has turned his attention to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary (MBNMS) with a 10-minute documentary ‘The Last Coastal Sand Mine.’ Learn about how CEMEX is mining 700 million pounds of sand illegally each year from the MBNMS—exacerbating erosion rates—and what we can do about it. The film, which screens at Patagonia Santa Cruz, will be followed by a Q&A with the experts featured in the documentary, as well as a letter writing and social media campaign for a local movement to stop the illegal sand mine. Food and beverages will be provided, including Discretion Brewery and Alta Organic Coffee.

Info: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Patagonia Santa Cruz, 415 River St., Santa Cruz. saveourshores.org/events/sand-mine. Free.

Art Seen

Aptos High Theatre Arts Department presents ‘My Fair Lady,’ which opens on March 23. Come out to enjoy the talent of local students and staff with this musical comedy based on the Greek play ‘Pygmalion.’ The production is the product of more than 50 Aptos High students, and a live 20-piece orchestra led by Terrel Eaton. (Photo by Kelly McCord.)

Info: Preview March 23, 7 p.m., $5; Opening 3 p.m. March 26 and running March 30 & 31 at 7 p.m. and April 1 & 2 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets $10/adult, $8/Seniors, $6/Children under 12. At-the-door prices add $2. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets at aptoshs.net.

Thursday 2/23

Most prison systems don’t use the term “solitary confinement,” but refer to the practice as “segregation” or “restrictive housing.” In California, long-term solitary confinement units are called Security Housing Units, and the complete isolation practice is utilized in “supermax” prisons, like California’s Pelican Bay. According to the group Solitary Watch, it has been notoriously difficult to determine the number of people being held in solitary confinement, though current estimates are 80,000-100,000 in the U.S. Along with sleep deprivation in prisons, solitary has been deemed a form of torture by human rights groups. End Solitary Santa Cruz will meet at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Cooper St., on the 23rd of every month—for the 23-plus hours a day people in solitary are in their cells, as well as protest the interval awakenings happening in Central California prisons.



Info: 11:30 setup, Noon, signs and outreach, 12:30-2 p.m., rally, letter writing, and readers’ theater including Hell is a Very Small Place, If the SHU Fits, and Other Voices from Solitary Confinement. Pacific Avenue at Cooper Street, Santa Cruz. Free.

Saturday 2/23

The fifth annual DIYine (pronounced D.I.Wine) celebrates all things homebrew this Saturday, at the Museum of Art & History. Co-sponsored by Seven Bridges Organic Brewing Supply, this festive tasting event supports the nonprofit Santa Cruz Fruit Tree Project, pioneers in harvesting and processing the county’s excess of backyard fruit, and will help the group’s efforts to plant community orchards. An incredible variety of artisanal beers, fruit wines, meads, liquors, cocktails, absinthe, ciders, coconut kefir, elderberry syrup, and soft drinks, like the famous Breath of Fire ginger ale, will be featured, as well as food, live music and a silent auction. Come out to learn more about the Fruit Tree Project and pick up some tips on brewing your own libations at home.

Info: 6-10 p.m., Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. Tickets are sliding scale; $20-$25 in advance at fruitcruz.org, minimum $25 at the door.

Sunday 3/26

Strong media channels are more important than ever, these days, which is why, after KUSP went silent, a group of locals have been working hard to raise funds to buy 90.7 FM. So far they’ve raised $80,000 of their $300,000 goal. Come out to help support the revival of news and public affairs on local airwaves with a fundraising event on Sunday, March 26 at India Joze. DJ Brett Taylor from the Latin Quarter will be spinning the best Latin salsa, and chef Jozseph Schultz of India Joze will create a feast of Latin tapas to fuel dancing feet.

Info: 3-7 p.m. The 418 Project, 418 Front St., Santa Cruz. 425-6355. $25. eventbrite.com.

Sunday 3/26

March is “Early Music Month”—part of a national, grassroots campaign sponsored by Early Music America, which is designed to raise awareness of early music throughout the North American music community. To celebrate, Santa Cruz Baroque Festival presents “Dancing in the Isles: Music Pacifica”—with rousing Baroque folk and dance music from Scotland, Ireland and England. Musica Pacifica performs with an exciting range of instruments, including recorder, violin, viola da gamba, harpsichord, and percussion, and there will be room for dancing in the aisles!

Info: 3-5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. 457-9693. Tickets $10-$35 at scbaroque.org. For more information on Early Music Month, visit earlymusicamerica.org.