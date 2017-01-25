By

Green Fix

‘The Bait and Switch’ Discussion

Nationwide, rates of seafood fraud are shockingly high. This Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hayley Nuetzel will take her audience through the many technologies that have changed the seafood fraud industry. In her talk, Nuetzel will explain DNA barcoding, findings from studies she helped conduct in Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, and how consumers can take action. Nuetzel is a Ph.D student working with the cooperative research unit of UCSC and NOAA scientists from the Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

Info: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Santa Cruz Yacht Club, 244 4th Ave., Santa Cruz. club.scyc.org. Free.

Art Seen

The Book Club Play

What really goes on in book clubs? Not all innocent book banter it seems, as this hit comedy written by Karen Zacarias shows.The world of books and people who love them becomes the subject of a documentary filmmaker, and one book club’s long-standing dynamics shift when they accept a provocative new member. Suddenly, the worlds of Jane Eyre, Moby Dick, Twilight, and DaVinci Code collide in a reflection of contemporary culture ironies.

Info: Jan. 25-Feb. 19. Colligan Theater at the Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. jeweltheatre.net. $26.

Saturday 1/28

Children’s Museum of Discovery Community Day

As part of Positive Parenting Awareness Month, First 5 Santa Cruz County will sponsor a free day at the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery. Families can complete an activity passport for a chance to win raffle prizes, attend workshops and have fun exploring with their children. This month seeks to recognize parenting as the most important job parents and caregivers have, and offer opportunities to spend quality time with loved ones.

Info: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Ave., Capitola. sccmod.org. Free.

Saturday 1/28

Latino Role Models Conference

The seventh annual Latino Role Models Conference will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cabrillo College’s Crocker Theater. Parents, families and students fifth grade through college are encouraged to attend this conference for the opportunity to hear Latino professionals speak about their experiences and inspire students to achieve their dreams. Erandi García from Univisión will moderate the conference, with presentations by educational consultant Trinidad Castro, Senior NASA Aerospace Engineer Ali Guarneros Luna, immigration attorney Adriadna Rentería Torres, and Mexican Consul General in San Jose Mauricio Toussaint.

Info: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Crocker Theater, Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 854-7740. Free.

Saturday 1/28

‘Night of the Living Composers’

Most of the famous composers are deceased, and while dead composers are great and all, sometimes it’s nice to celebrate the living ones, too. This Saturday, Jan. 28, New Music Works opens its 38th season with the 17th installment of “Night of the Living Composers,” celebrating five composers living in the Bay Area—including Michael McGushin, Scott Stobbe, Larry Polansky, Pablo Rubio Vargas, and Maayan Tsadka.

Info: 7-9 p.m. Cabrillo College Samper Recital Hall, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. ewmusicworks.org.

Monday 1/30

‘Food Chains’ Screening

Human trafficking happens here, in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. The Department of Justice says that more than 30 percent of undocumented migrant workers have experienced labor trafficking. In an effort to educate the public on this very real threat to local communities, Monarch Services and the Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are bringing Food Chains—narrated by Forest Whitaker and featuring Eric Schlosser, author of Fast Food Nation, and actress Eva Longoria—to Cabrillo College. The film shows the lives and experiences of farmworkers that revolve around abuse, wage theft, and modern-day slavery.

Info: 7-9 p.m. Cabrillo College Room 450, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. Free.

Tuesday 1/31

‘Rachel Carson’ Documentary Screening

She was the first to call out the chemical industry on the harmful effects of pesticides and influenced president John F. Kennedy to look into the harmful effects. Rachel Carson was fiercely courageous in her fight to create the Environmental Protection Agency, and her book Silent Spring effectively launched the environmental movement. This Tuesday, Jan. 31, PBS’s documentary Rachel Carson will screen at the Colligan Theater, unveiling the public and private life of a woman whose writings started a revolution.

Info: 6:30 p.m. Colligan Theater at the Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. 459-5003. Free.