5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: May 1-7

Green Fix

Fish Tales Storytelling Event

Something’s fishy at the Food Lounge. Join the Santa Cruz-Monterey Bay chapter of the American Fisheries Society at the third-annual Fish Tales storytelling event centered around our glorious gilled friends. The event will feature local writers, artists and storytellers, plus local sustainable seafood from Ocean2Table, food trucks, beer and wine, and a series of stellar short stories.

INFO: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. Santa Cruz Food Lounge, 1001 Center St. #1, Santa Cruz. scfoodlounge.com. Free.

Art Seen

J.S. Bach’s ‘Coffee Cantata’

Come caffeinated to this coffee-oriented classical concert (say that three times fast). Though coffee’s popularity in Europe was only a few decades old in the 1730s, it had already become a focal point for an egalitarian, intellectual and arts-minded subculture. Zimmerman’s coffee house in Leipzig provided a venue where J.S. Bach could let down his, uh, curly wig, and present works of music for fun. The Coffee Cantata tells the story of a coffee-loving daughter, Liesgen, and her disapproving father. Complete with fittingly zippy melodies, the concert is equal parts playful composition and humorous story.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. UCSC Recital Hall, 402 McHenry Rd., Santa Cruz. 459-2292.

Sunday 5/5

Second-Annual ‘Mustangs on the Wharf’ Show

National Mustang day may have passed (yes, that’s a thing), but the Santa Cruz Mustang Club isn’t ready to slow down just yet. Over 100 of the Bay Area’s finest ponies are coming to Santa Cruz to show anyone and everyone what’s under the hood. There will also be an Eagles Tribute Band, the Lyin’ I’s, and a Mustang scavenger hunt. Proceeds benefit the O’Neill Sea Odyssey.

INFO: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. santacruzmustangclub.com. Free.

Saturday 5/4 and Sunday 5/5

Aptos Warehouse Artists Open Studios

Hiding in plain sight among the storage units and local business supply warehouses, 13 artists work behind closed doors. They can’t wait until the Santa Cruz County Open Studios in October to show off what they have been working on, so 11 of them are opening their spaces to the public for one weekend in May. Artists include abstract painter Jean Sheckler Beebe, Alex Michael Wong of Santa Cruz Skate Art, plus Chris and Paige Curtis of Alibi Interiors. While some of their work is recognizable, others may be new.

INFO: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aptos Warehouse Complex, 800 Estates Drive, Aptos. Free.

Wednesday 5/1- Friday 5/17

Cabrillo Gallery Student Exhibit

Featuring works from all disciplines taught at the Cabrillo College Art and Photography Departments, this show will include a sampling of painting, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry, photography, video, and more. Although just a handful of what is produced by students is exhibited, the presented work is an excellent cross-section of the ample student talent at Cabrillo.

INFO: Show open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday from May 1-17. Cabrillo Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. 479-6308, cabrillo.edu/services/artgallery. Free.