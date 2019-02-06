5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: February 6-12

By

Migration Festival

Pack a picnic and migrate on over to Natural Bridges State Beach for a full day of activities to celebrate the migration of whales, butterflies, birds and other travelling species. The park will host migratory animal talks, active kids’ games, crafts, skits, live music, educational booths and displays, plus a celebratory habitat cake served at the end of the event. Picnic lunches are available for purchase for those who don’t bring their own.

INFO: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Natural Bridges State Beach, 2531 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 423-4609, thatsmypark.org. Free/$10 parking.

Art Seen

Hive and Hum Store Closing Sale

It’s never easy to say goodbye to local stores we know and love, but we can at least help them go out with a bang. Hive and Hum is having a liquidation sale with 50-60 percent off the whole store. That fancy leather ottoman you’ve been eying for years and the wall decor are both 50 percent off, so why not treat yourself on Valentine’s Day?

INFO: 50 percent off Feb. 7-14, 60 percent off Feb. 15-22. Hive and Hum, 415 B River St., Santa Cruz. 421-9028. hiveandhum.com. Free.

Sunday 2/10

Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Faire

Your uncle’s political views may be antiquated, but some of these treasures aren’t. The antique fair brings hundreds of knick-knacks—Victorian lace doilies to vintage AC/DC shirts—from over 40 vendors. Maybe you’ll find those cowboy boots or that turquoise ring you’ve been searching for everywhere. Either way, you’re also guaranteed to find something you weren’t looking for. Dog friendly and near everything downtown for your weekend adventuring. The show happens every second Sunday of each month, from 9-5. Rainy weather means it’s rescheduled to the third Sunday.

INFO: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Intersection of Lincoln and Cedar streets, Santa Cruz. Free.

Sunday 2/10

Clothes For a Cause

The seven-member ReSisters group is hosting a fashion boutique featuring over 500 articles of gently used clothing, plus shoes, handbags, jewelry, and scarves. People from all over Santa Cruz County have donated for the cause. All proceeds benefit the Maia Foundation, which helps low-income students go onto higher education. ReSisters formed as a support and advocacy group shortly after the election with the intention of countering negative, divisive rhetoric by taking positive action at a local level. Come for the deals, stay for beer, wine and live music by American Idol hopeful Lindsey Wall.

INFO: 1-4 p.m. Cantine Winepub, 8050 Soquel Drive, Aptos. $25 suggested donation.

Monday 2/11

35th Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Convocation

Martin Luther King Jr. Day might be over, but February is Black History Month. In recognition of Dr. King’s legacy, the Martin Luther King convocation presents speakers to talk about equality, justice and opportunity. Previous years’ speakers include Angela Davis, Benjamin Jealous and Alicia Garza. This year’s speaker is writer, professor and political commentator Melissa Harris-Perry, the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University, where she is founding director of the Anna Julia Cooper Center and co-director of Wake the Vote. She is also editor-at-large of Elle.com and a contributing editor at the Nation. She continues to create and direct programs with the goal of creating diverse, quality American media.

INFO: 7 p.m. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. 459-5003, specialevents.ucsc.edu. Free.