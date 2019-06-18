5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 19-25

By

Saturday 6/22

Pride Comedy Night

This show will feature a very funny, diverse, eclectic, multicultural line-up of LGBT+ comedians from Santa Cruz and throughout the state who span a few generations of comedy: Marga Gomez, Kim Luke, Sampson McCormick, and Lisa Geduldig. Luke in particular is a well-known Santa Cruz figure who has been the host, MC, and/or official voice for countless events and organizations, including Santa Cruz Pride, for the past seven years. Headliner Marga Gomez is a GLAAD Award winner who has been named “Best Bay Area Comedian” by SF Weekly.

INFO: 8 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar Street, Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org. $25/$30.

Green Fix

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History Summer Kick-Off Festival

Just across the beach, the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History is ringing in summer with something special—free admission and a summer festival. There will be live animals from the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center and Sky Patrol, live music from the Banana Slug String Band, food trucks, nature crafts, science activities, and more. It’ll be a day of nature-filled family fun, both within the museum and outside at Tyrrell Park.

INFO: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Santa Cruz Natural History Museum, 1305 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. 420-6115, santacruzmuseum.org/summer-festival. Free.

Art Seen

‘Life of Pie’

Patagonia Santa Cruz presents the premiere screening of Life of Pie, a film about the diverse evolution of Chilean mountain biking culture. Presented by professional mountain biker and cyclocross racer Teal Stetson Lee, the film tells the story of unconventional women who reshaped one of Colorado’s most conservative towns, uniting the community through advocacy, inclusivity, and good pizza. There will also be dishes from Chef Brooks Schmitt’s Bruxo Food Truck and complimentary samplings of Patagonia Long Root Ale on the deck.

INFO: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Patagonia Santa Cruz Outlet, 415 River St., Santa Cruz. patagonia.com/santacruz. $5 donation suggested.

Saturday 6/22

17th-Annual Medicine Buddha Festival

This annual multicultural festival is a celebratory opportunity on the sacred Santa Cruz hillside for Tibetan Buddhists, and anyone interested in learning more about Buddhism. Each year, the festival takes place under the thangka (tan-kah), a 24-foot painting of the eight medicine buddhas. There will be dancers, food stands, healing booths, and activities for all ages. Everyone is welcome. Get there early and join in the procession with the Anak Swarasanti Gamelan Orchestra escorting the Medicine Buddha thangka to the festival site. Parking is limited, so use the free parking shuttle service located at Main Street Elementary at 3400 N. Main St., Soquel. Shuttle service begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

INFO: 10 a.m.-4p.m., 11 a.m. procession. Land of the Medicine Buddha Retreat Center, 5800 Prescott Road, Soquel. landofmedicinebuddha.org. Free, $20 parking for those with mobility issues.

Wednesday 6/19

10th-Annual Santa Cruz Connect

Project Homeless Connect Santa Cruz County provides services for the homeless at two events throughout the year, one of which is Santa Cruz Connect. With the help of several local volunteers, professionals and community members, Santa Cruz Connect offers basic services to help homeless people get back on their feet. Event services include basic medical and dental care, vision care, mental and behavioral health care, benefit eligibility advising, bike maintenance, legal advice, haircuts, showers, veteran resources, job advising, and more. There will also be food and clothing available. Transportation will be provided to the event from the Downtown Public Library (224 Church St.) and the Red Church (532 Center St.) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

INFO: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Santa Cruz Portuguese Hall, 216 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz. Free.