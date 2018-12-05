5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: December 5-11

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

Green Fix

Exploring UC Santa Cruz Natural Landscapes

There are only three days left to see the Ken Norris show at UCSC that’s been open since November. The exhibit showcases work inspired by the UC reserves, more than 50 plots of land that are owned by the University of California. The UC reserves that are managed by UCSC in particular include Fort Ord, Big Creek, Younger Lagoon, and Año Nuevo, so there will be some recognizable landscapes for Santa Cruzans to ooh and aah at. Plus, all of the featured work was done by students, UCSC alumni and community members.

INFO: Show open through Saturday, Dec. 8. Open house 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. UCSC Eloise Pickard Smith Gallery, 257 Cowell-Stevenson Road, Santa Cruz. norriscenter.ucsc.edu. Free.

Art Seen

Pasajera: An Evening of Flamenco

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer and singer Savannah Fuentes is bringing her latest show, Pasajera: An Evening of Flamenco, to Santa Cruz. Fuentes has independently produced more than 250 shows, and will be joined by two exceptional Spanish Flamenco artists, Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. The performance will be the 14th stop of 18 on their West Coast tour that started in Washington.

INFO: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave., Live Oak. brownpapertickets.com. $20 general admission.

Saturday 12/8

Kitka!

Tandy Beal and Company presents its third event in the ArtSmart Family First Saturdays Concert Series, Kitka. Kitka is an American women’s vocal ensemble based in Oakland that specializes in Eastern European vocal traditions and folk music. The event will be a community singalong, where attendees are welcome to join or just listen in. Photo: Tomas Pacha.

INFO: 11 a.m. Vets Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. kitka.brownpapertickets.com. $15 general, $10 children.

Friday 12/7

Library 150th Celebration

The Santa Cruz Public Library (SCPL) service began in 1868, and has since amassed a collection of thousands of books of every genre imaginable. In celebration of the big 150, the library is holding a special First Friday Sesquicentennial Celebration Event. There will be live music by Joshua Lowe and the Juncos, Edith Meyer cake, and homemade spiced cider. SCPL has also invited local artists and the Museum of Art and History to exhibit work in the Downtown Branch that celebrates libraries, words, stories, and writers.

INFO: 5:30-8 p.m. Santa Cruz Public Library, 224 Church St., Santa Cruz. 427-7707. santacruzpl.org. Free.

Monday 12/10

Altai Kai Throat Singing

Throat singing is one of the world’s oldest forms of music—and yes, it is “singing” with the throat. But the special part about throat singing is that a singer is able to make varying notes simultaneously, resulting in a unique multi-toned harmony. The Altai Kai Music Ensemble group from will he Republic of Altai in southern Siberia is visiting UCSC to present an evening of throat singing and folk music.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. UCSC Music Center Recital Hall, 402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz. 459-2292. ucsctickets.com. $10 general, $5 parking.