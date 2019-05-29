5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: May 29-June 4

By

Cement Ship 100th Anniversary

The SS Palo Alto was a was a concrete ship built as a tanker at the end of World War I, but after it was too late for the war, it ended up serving as an amusement park off of Seacliff State Beach. After years of repairs and falling back into disrepair, it’s now an artificial reef for many Monterey Bay species, including sunbathing great whites. The cement ship has seen better days, but who hasn’t at 100 years old? Celebrate this historical icon at the SS Palo Alto Centennial Street Fair in Seacliff. There will be live music, a magician, kid-friendly activities, local vendors of crafts, history, ice cream, pizza, and food trucks.

INFO: Saturday, June 1, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Broadway between Santa Cruz and Center avenues, Aptos. Free.

Art Seen

Irwin 2019: ‘Present/Tense’

The 33rd-annual Irwin Scholarship Award exhibition showcases the work of a select group of 13 of UCSC’s most promising young artists. The students are nominated and chosen by portfolio review by art department professors. Present/Tense features 13 artists whose work explores many different mediums and is an attempt to navigate institutional boundaries, powerful corporations and exponentially progressing technologies of the 21st century.

INFO: Show runs Wednesday, May 29-Friday, June 14. Reception Wednesday, May 29, 5-7 p.m. UCSC Sesnon Gallery, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. art.ucsc.edu/sesnon. Free. Image: Sophie Lev.

Saturday 6/1 and Sunday 6/2

Pacific Voices 25th-Anniversary Spring Concert

Pacific Voices is celebrating its quarter-century anniversary with a special concert. A Santa Cruz treasure, the local nonprofit is a 70-voice community chorus that specializes in preservation and innovation of an extremely broad range of folk music from cultures, languages and traditions around the world across eight centuries. This concert in particular includes poems from Jelaladdin Rumi and Emily Dickinson, stories of Harriet Tubman and Ellis Island, nods to Barbershop, Zen and Broadway and a wide range of songs with roots in Africa.

INFO: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Samper Recital Hall, Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillovapa.com/events. $23 general/$18 students and seniors. Photo: Paul Schraub.

Friday 5/31

Dim Sum and Beer Pairing Event

Santa Cruz lacks dim sum. Period. This is a tragedy for all foodies and food consumers around the county. Thanks to Effigy Brewing and new pop up Full Steam Dumpling, however, Santa Cruz will be dim sum-less no longer. The menu has been curated to bring out flavors in both the beers and the dumplings, plus there will be a DJ spinning vinyl.

INFO: 5-10 p.m. Santa Cruz Food Lounge, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. 588-4515, scfoodlounge.com. Free.

Saturday 6/1

Ecstatic Dance for Bernie

Bernie Sanders doesn’t need your money; he needs your moves. The Bern wants your ecstatic dance moves, he wants you to Bern up the dance floor and, OK, maybe he wants your money, too. Supporters can dance for and/or donate to Bernie to the tune of some grassroots beats and the potential dissolution of big banks.

INFO: 8-10 p.m. The 418 Project, 418 Front St., Santa Cruz. 466-9770, the418project.org. $15-27 sliding scale tickets at door.