5 Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Green Fix

Redwood Grove Loop Walk

The oldest redwood tree is thought to be around 5,000 years old—that’s more than 50 Betty Whites combined. Considering their age and height, redwoods actually have a fairly shallow root system. But what they lack in depth they make up for in width—some roots spread out as far as 100 feet. Join the Big Basin state park staff on an informative guided half-mile stroll through their old-growth redwood forest to learn more about these giants. The tour will stop at the famous Mother Tree, the Father of the Forest and the incredible Chimney Tree. The 90-minute walk is stroller and wheelchairaccessible.

INFO: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Big Basin State Park Headquarters, 21600 Big Basin Way. Boulder Creek. 338-8883, thatsmypark.org. Free event, $10 day parking.

Art Seen

Paint a Cheetah, Save a Cheetah

Mark your calendars—International Cheetah Day is Dec. 4. This special day was developed in memory of Khayam, a cheetah that Dr. Laurie Marker raised from a cub at Wildlife Safari in Oregon. Khayam was trained for the first research project in rewilding, and inspired Dr. Marker’s first trip to Namibia in 1977, and another to found the Cheetah Conservation Fund in the ’90s. For the love of cheetahs everywhere, the Painted Cork is hosting a fundraiser that includes instruction on how to paint a cheetah face. There will be snacks and drinks, plus a raffle—but even more importantly, there will be a big dog! Anatolian Shepherds are integral in protecting livestock from cheetahs and cheetahs from farmers, so, naturally, one will be making an appearance at the cheetah event.

INFO: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. The Painted Cork. 1129 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz. paintedcork.com. 471-8939. $70, all supplies included.

Friday 11/30

‘She Speaks Out’

Everyone knows that Santa Cruz has been home to some powerful women throughout the years. From Angela Davis to Florence Thompson, it’s hosted many feminine truth-telling change makers. Join some strong women dancers, singers, musicians, entertainers and storytellers in listening to and drawing inspiration from women’s voices to benefit Monarch Services.

INFO: 8 p.m. Kuumbwa Jazz Center. 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. 427-2227. kuumbwajazz.org. $20/$25.

Saturday 12/1

Lighted Boat Parade

This is perhaps the most lit holiday event of the year. Mariners decorate their boats with lights and holiday decorations and parade them across the harbor for your oohing and aahing pleasure. There are few things more magical than watching the festooned boats glide through the harbor on a cold December night. The event will happen rain or shine, so grab a hot chocolate and a blanket and get there early for a good seat. The parade can be viewed from either side of the harbor, so feel free to stroll along the channel, too. Parking is extremely limited, so biking or carpooling is encouraged.

INFO: 5:30 p.m. Santa Cruz Harbor, 135 Fifth Ave., Santa Cruz. santacruzharbor.org. Free.

Saturday 12/1 and Sunday 12/2

Tannery Winter Art Market

The Tannery is one of the most creative hubs in the county, and their Winter Arts Market is a prime example. The annual event features 20 Tannery studios and dozens of artists, including ceramicists, jewelers, sculptors, and embroiderers, each selling one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays. There’s something for everyone at this one-stop shop, so why not invest in local arts while getting your holiday shopping done early?

INFO: Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. tanneryartscenter.org. Free.