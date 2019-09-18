5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: Sept. 18-24

By

Yoga Church: All For One Anniversary Party

Local nonprofit Yoga For All Movement (YFAM) advocates for equitable yoga and mindfulness services for underserved and vulnerable community members. They serve more than 2,000 students across more than 26 classes and additional programs. In celebration of their two years of serving the community, YFAM is hosting an anniversary party with live music and a special yoga class.

INFO: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. yogaforallmovement.org. $25 suggested donation.

Art Seen

Coastal Bellydance Festival

Belly dancing is a great workout. It’s no wonder that belly dancers have fabulous abs. Move and groove your way to the hardest and most alluring core workout ever. For those taking a pass on workshops, there will be plenty of pro belly dancers showing off their skills in a gala show.

INFO: 10 a.m. start, gala at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Vets Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. coastalbellyfest.com. $5-$40, workshop pricing separate.

Thursday 9/19

‘In Peril’ Exhibit

Local artists have already brought the ocean to the street, literally, with the new oceans mural at Mission Street and Bay Avenue. But they aren’t done yet. In collaboration with the PangeaSeed Foundation, local artists from around town are gearing up for a new marine-inspired art program, Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans. Also partnered with Patagonia, the collaboration highlights pressing environmental issues the oceans are facing, on a large scale worthy of the issue. Local muralists (including those behind the Mission Street magic) are collaborating on an exhibit showcasing Patagonia’s WornWear used clothing. These one-of-a-kind artworks highlight issues such as climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, and warming seas, and will be available for purchase, with proceeds directly supporting the foundation’s Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program. Image: Gavin Murai.

INFO: 7-9 p.m. Santa Cruz Patagonia Outlet, 415 River St. seawalls.org. Free.

Friday 9/20 and Tuesday 9/24

Red Cross Blood Donation

Before Hurricane Dorian made landfall, the American Red Cross moved blood products into position and stocked hospitals in the Southeast because they predicted that the hurricane would disrupt access to blood. Hurricane Dorian also resulted in the cancellation of blood drives across the Southeast U.S. To support those in need, the Red Cross is calling on donors from across the country to step up and help out to ensure blood needs continue to be met in storm-impacted areas and around the U.S. Locally, Santa Cruz is hosting blood drives throughout the month.

INFO: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk St., Santa Cruz; 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9545 Lovecreek Road, Ben Lomond. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.

Sunday 9/22

Oktoberfest 20th Anniversary

It’s not October yet, but it’s never really too early for Oktoberfest. Enjoy some brews and brats at Santa Cruz’s longest-running independent Oktoberfest celebration. There will be homemade authentic german food, a live German Polka band and, of course, all of the German beer anyone could ever drink. There will also be a non-German jump house, petting zoo and face painting.

INFO: 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 High St., Santa Cruz. 423-8330. Free/$15 meal tickets.