5 Things To Do In Santa Cruz: October 9-15

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening

Green Fix

Cyclists for Cultural Exchange Meeting

Cyclists for Cultural Exchange (CCE) is looking for the next generation of cycling leaders to carry on the mission of the Strawberry Fields Forever benefit bike ride. Each spring, the ride draws nearly 1,000 cyclists to Santa Cruz County for 30, 60 or 100 miles of scenic views and cycling memories. As the bicycling community in Santa Cruz County continues to grow and evolve, CCE wants to change with it by inviting the community to plug into the future of the event. Ahead of Bike to Work Day, they want the community to know how to get involved with shaping the future of the iconic ride.

INFO: 7-9pm. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Simpkins Family Swim Center, 979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. Free.

Art Seen

‘Contextual: Visualizing Language’

The Cabrillo Gallery’s latest exhibit showcases seven artists who synthesize art and language. The medium and the message vary from one artist to the next, each of them combining a transcript of text with the visual vocabulary of their medium. There is everything from printmaking and tapestry to mixed media and cut paper.

INFO: Show runs through Friday, Oct. 25. Cabrillo Gallery, 6500 Soquel Drive, Room 1002, Aptos. 479-6308. Free.

Saturday 10/12- Sunday 10/13

Open Farm Tours

With fall in full swing, there is no better time to pick apples and get to know your farmer than now. They come out to the farmers market every week, so we can get it together to go visit them at least once, right? There will be 14 farms participating, including Alladin nursery, which will be hosting the marketplace, featuring live music, food preservation demonstrations and kids activities. Check online for a full list of events at all of the farms.

INFO: 10am-4pm. Locations vary; Alladin Nursery Marketplace, 2905 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. openfarmtours.com. Free.

Saturday 10/12

Glow: A Festival of Fire and Light

The Glow festival began eight years ago, when local artists Steve Cooper and Drew Detweiler pitched their vision of a mini-Burning Man to the MAH. Cooper, Detweiler and the local Burning Man community were craving a space to share their art outside of the annual festival. Glow has since become the MAH’s (and downtown Santa Cruz’s) largest festival. The event completely takes over the MAH, Abbott Square and Cooper Street. With more digital art, science experiments and LED sculptures inside the museum and performances, flame throwers and flaming sculptures overflowing the plaza and Cooper Street.

INFO: 7-10pm. The Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org/glow. $20/$25.

Thursday 10/17

Deepak Chopra on being ‘Metahuman’

Is it possible to venture beyond daily living and experience heightened states of awareness? Only Deepak Chopra knows the answer. Join the New York Times-bestselling author as he addresses some of life’s hardest questions. In this highly anticipated new book, Deepak Chopra unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. How does one do this? By becoming metahuman.

INFO: 7pm. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. 423-0900. bookshopsantacruz.com/chopra2019. $35.