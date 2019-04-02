New Moon and New World Servers: Risa’s Stars March April 3-9

By

The new moon occurs in the early morning on Friday, April 5, at 15 degrees Aries. New moon times are festival times of the new initiating light. As the pale crescent moon appears in the sky, the New Group of World Servers (NGWS), men and women of goodwill, gather together to distribute the cosmic light to humanity. The NGWS ponder upon how the plan of betterment and goodwill can manifest in the world.

Aries, with its task of initiating all things new, is like a searchlight seeking to anchor new rhythms and new archetypes into the world. During the month of Aries, the will-to-good and the forces of restoration stream into the Earth. When the will-to-good enters the Earth, it becomes goodwill, Right Relations and the truth, happiness and peace humanity seeks.

The NGWS, often unrecognized, are the ones who meet world need, and are devoted to enriching the quality of life and the welfare of all living beings. They understand planetary and cosmic relationships and the power of Goodwill to bring about real change. Every seven years, the festival of the NGWS is celebrated. It happens at winter solstice of this year. During this Aries new moon festival, we begin our preparations.

ARIES: It’s most important to think about tact and positive Right Relations instead of the usual competitiveness, lack of tact, frustrations, headstrongness, and any sort of aggressiveness. Have the intentions to bring forth diplomacy. Allow your endeavors and activities to create spiritual resources that serve others. As you make all things new, make them harmonious, too.

TAURUS: Your subconscious comes to life, and all your assertive abilities go into hiding. In the deepest parts of yourself, you gather courage and become brave. You may remember things from the past which create worry or anxiety. Tend to your heart, body and nervous system with care, choosing extra rest and foods that lessen inflammation. A spiritual presence enters your life. Revelations continue to occur. You may attend or join a church or spiritual group.

GEMINI: Friends might visit to chat and discuss new ideas. You might meet new ones or join a group or organization that attracts you socially. Some relationships that are not close may fall away, to later reform themselves into better and closer friendships. Whatever your goals, it will be friends who help you move from here to a greater “there.” Friends offer to help with all your hopes, wishes and dreams. And they help you to truly value yourself as well.

CANCER: You wonder about worldly attainment, how you present yourself in public. You want to be remembered. If you’re usually shy, this will disappear. The world is your stage for a while, and there’s an opportunity to establish yourself. You work hard at becoming the best you can be. And you are the very best due to your determination and drive. Be impulsive, trust yourself and shed your shell just for a moment or two.

LEO: You find yourself setting goals, planning and considering far-distant travels. Interest in philosophy, religion, education and expanding your horizons appear in dreams. This is a good time for you. Gathering your talents and gifts, you’re optimistic and vitalized. In the days ahead, you’ll be blazing a trail into the wide and adventurous unknown. Aspiration, a sense of adventure and visualizations are your guides.

VIRGO: It would be good to read Jung’s Red Book, along with Memories, Dreams and Reflections. And it’s good to look at, study and draw symbols so that you can begin to anchor greater ideas and archetypes which would energize your life. They will release the most positive dimensions of your personality and soul. There will be a seeking for redemption and the way toward this will be revealed in dreams.

LIBRA: Although you’re not quite aware of this, you’re quite brave. Others see this and are attracted to your courage. You recognize bravery in others because it already rests within you, at first, like a shadow. You have a great sense of justice, and seek, most of the time, peace and harmony. However, there are times when anger takes hold and you lose your way. Think of this as a rainstorm cleansing and clearing the air around you. Love more, no matter what.

SCORPIO: Here are questions you might ask yourself: where is my service, what is my service, and whom do I serve? How is my health, and am I tending to my duties with responsibility and care? Do I practice Right Relations with all my relationships, and with all kingdoms? Am I determined, do I have hope? Do I hold my intensity in high regard, and am I non-judgmental?

SAGITTARIUS: Most important at this time is your self-expression, your level of creativity, the supreme effort of distinguishing yourself from all others. Are you seeking something romantic or attempting to have children or simply pursuing entertainment, fun, pleasure, wellbeing, and happiness? You can be fun to be around these days, as long as you don’t get impatient. You are quick to frustration. Don’t wear red or drive fast. And don’t gamble.

CAPRICORN: There is a shift or perhaps an acceleration of your foundation and base of operation. Psychological roots, family lineage, your childhood, how you were nurtured, and how you learned to nurture come into focus. You are fiercely protective of your family, and you actively pursue changes in your home. Be very careful of anyone’s anger, impatience, demands made upon family and loved ones. Make serious plans to play more and be in the garden. What are you growing there?

AQUARIUS: Notice if thinking accelerates and ideas race through your mind. Writing, news, communication, speech, connections, and making contacts all become supremely important. They have to be quick, though, or you lose patience and interest. You become more alert, capable of making snap decision; independence of thought is a primary need. Remember, every other sign thinks and acts much slower than you. Follow up on ideas, aspiration and impressions. Your creativity is there.

PISCES: You will be wondering what is of value to you as there is a simultaneous giveaway, sale and general release of much of what you considered materially valuable in the past. You will find yourself with perhaps a suitcase or two, and a laptop—nothing more. And you’ll be on your way. This is a significant time for you. Guard your money. Think before spending. Go where you are needed. Have patience with someone. Love more. Time, like love, heals everything.