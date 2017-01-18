localtalk1703
Local Talk

What advice would you give to a friend that has no job, no ambition, and still lives with mom?

Local Talk for the week of January 18, 2017
By
Posted on
John Mockus's Headshot

Find something that you really love doing, that you would do for free. Maybe that would encourage you to find something you are passionate about, which could lead to something that actually pays you.
John Mockus
Pacifica
Photographer
Jeph Folkins's Headshot

Get out and travel the world.
Jeph Folkins
Oakland
Cameraman
Nick Mitchell's Headshot

Cool! And don’t forget to take out your mama’s trash.
Nick Mitchell
Pacifica
Fairyland
Tami Ball's Headshot

You mean my son? Hey, if your mom’s good with it, fine. But otherwise it might take some tough love to boot him out the door.
Tami Ball
Santa Cruz
Staff Aid
Anthony Perez's Headshot

Get a job.
Anthony Perez
San Jose
Welfare Department/Eligibility
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:

Recommended for you

To Top