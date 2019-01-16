LT-1903
What advice would you give to your previous boss?

Local Talk for the Week of Jan. 16, 2019
Treat your long-term, loyal employees better.
Patrick Green
Santa Cruz
Server
Let your other departments interact with each other.
Matt Spencer-Cook
Santa Cruz
Farmer
If you want your employees to be good for you, you have to treat them with respect and the acknowledgement that they deserve.
Rayna Kobley
Santa Cruz
Cook
To not forget the people who have stayed loyal to him, and to not let the new people push the loyal people out.
Lauren Beasley
Santa Cruz
Unemployed
To not take advantage of your employees, because they’re just going to quit like I did.
Sasha Hoffman
Santa Cruz
Student
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker and professional disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships. 

