localtalk1730
Astrology

What astrological sign do you get along with best?

By
Posted on
Terry Olson's Headshot

Taurus, because I like stubborn bastards.
Terry Olson
Santa Cruz
Physicist
Nicole Goldfield's Headshot

Water signs like Cancer. I think because Cancer is on the opposite of my sign, which is Scorpio.
Nicole Goldfield
Santa Cruz
Teacher
Liz Boyd's Headshot

I get along with Libras the most, because a lot of my good friends are Libras and they’re cool.
Liz Boyd
Soquel
Teacher/Mom
Lizzy Kock's Headshot

Cancer. I’m a pretty even-keeled person and Cancers are a little bit more fiery and passionate, and I like having that balance in my life.
Lizzy Kock
Santa Cruz
Wine/Beer Server
Zach Brady's Headshot

Leo, because of the openness and consciousness.
Zach Brady
Santa Cruz
Server/Farmer
About the author Related posts
Contributor at Good Times |

Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker andÂ professionalÂ disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.Â 

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. risa

    July 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    My goodness, what a great question, Matthew.
    This is Risa – I want to respond to several of the answers.
    Seems like I need to start astrology classes again soon.
    Cancers are water signs. They are the opposite of fiery & passionate.
    Fiery & passionate are Aries & Leos & Sag.
    The opposite of Scorpio is Taurus. Stabilizing the deep waters of Scorpio.
    Librans are the balancers.
    And Taurus – they are not stubborn – their “no” isn’t stubbornness.
    They say “NO” at first to give themselves adequate time to think & to ponder.
    They are thinking deeply before answering.
    Often, when given time, their “no” becomes a “yes.”
    Yes, Leo is awareness & consciousness & creativity & leadership.
    Astrological questions are always so interesting!
    love, Risa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

Related Items:
To Top