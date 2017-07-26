Share
Contributor at Good Times | Blog
Matthew is a California native and has lived in Santa Cruz for 34 years. A sculptor, photographer, avid biker andÂ professionalÂ disc golfer, he has played tournaments in more than ten states and is the winner of the 2002 New Zealand Championships.Â
- What astrological sign do you get along with best?
- Is cannabis a performance-enhancing drug?
- What will you never tire of eating in Santa Cruz?
- What’s the best advice you’ve been given about life?
- What was your most memorable summer?
- How do you define success?
- What do you think about fake news?
- If you had a minor superpower, what would it be?
1 Comment
risa
July 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm
My goodness, what a great question, Matthew.
This is Risa – I want to respond to several of the answers.
Seems like I need to start astrology classes again soon.
Cancers are water signs. They are the opposite of fiery & passionate.
Fiery & passionate are Aries & Leos & Sag.
The opposite of Scorpio is Taurus. Stabilizing the deep waters of Scorpio.
Librans are the balancers.
And Taurus – they are not stubborn – their “no” isn’t stubbornness.
They say “NO” at first to give themselves adequate time to think & to ponder.
They are thinking deeply before answering.
Often, when given time, their “no” becomes a “yes.”
Yes, Leo is awareness & consciousness & creativity & leadership.
Astrological questions are always so interesting!
love, Risa